Jim McKee: From Skyline to Salt Creek in Lincoln

Back in the days before cholesterol had been invented, my mom, dedicated to fattening me up, started home delivery from Skyline Dairy primarily because their Golden Guernsey milk had the highest butterfat content.
During those home delivery days, we also “took” from the Omar Man and many housewives left their back doors unlocked so Mason Bowes, our Skyline man, and the bread man could actually put the milk and cottage directly into our refrigerator and leave our bread order on the counter. It was a far simpler time.
Otto Hugo Liebers was born in Minden, in 1887, graduated from Minden High School, attended Grand Island Baptist College in about 1905 then graduated from the University of Nebraska at the top of his class, with a Bachelor of Science degree, in 1913.
At the same time the position of county agent or farm demonstrator was created with Liebers appointed agent for Gage County, becoming one of the first four men to hold the job.
During the first year, in 1913, he was responsible for the creation of 15 4-H clubs in Gage County. Three years later, while living in Denver, Liebers became the agriculture and immigration agent for the Burlington Railroad. Then, returning to Lincoln in 1918, he established the Liebers Farm Implement Company, which sold dairy supplies, at 210 N. 11th St.
In 1923 Liebers started a dairy with his son Lawrence (Laurence), who delivered milk, on his bicycle, from his own 4-H cow. The following year Otto also became manager of the Nebraska Dairy Development Society. Skyline Dairy was organized in 1926 at 1300 S. 40th St. and eight years later moved to Highway 77 south of Lincoln.
In 1947 Liebers convened a group of farmers to address the continuing problem of the frequent flooding along Salt Creek. After another major flood in 1950 the group, in conjunction with the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers, formed the Salt-Wahoo Watershed Association.
Liebers and Raymond McConnel Jr. were chosen as co-chairmen of the association, which promoted conservation techniques, channelized streams, constructed dams and water retention lakes.
You have free articles remaining.
When voters along Wahoo Creek failed to vote for the concept, the name was changed to the Salt Valley Watershed District. It was this group that oversaw the construction of Holmes Park Lake by damming Antelope Creek in 1962 and later dams which formed Branched Oak, Wagon Train and other lakes which ultimately contained 4,368 acres of reservoir lakes.
Partially to promote and garner state support for the watershed project, Liebers was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 1951 where he ultimately served four terms.
Skyline Dairy meantime was succeeding and growing with a herd of 145 Guernsey cattle on a 600-acre farm with 50 employees in 1954. Mason Bowes was a southpaw pitcher for the Philadelphia Athletics from 1945 to 1953, which took him to Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha where he threw the stadium’s first no-hitter, then to Lincoln where he owned a Skyline delivery route.
That July the Skyline “Drive-Out” cottage and dairy office was opened at 5100 S. 14th St., “1½ miles south on Highway 77” at what today would be known as Old Dairy Road. In April of 1956 the above pictured Skyline Fountain and Luncheonette opened in Rathbone Village at 2125 Winthrop Road.
In 1960, in addition to the Drive-Out and luncheonette, Skyline had dairy stores at 1433 S. St., 1417 N St., 1845 R St. and 4743 Holdrege.
In 1967 Skyline Dairy merged with Roberts Dairy, bringing to an end the golden yellow Guernsey milk which had made them famous. Otto Liebers died in 1968 and was buried in Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery just south of the Skyline office and dairy store.
As the dairy farm land was sold for commercial and residential development, one of the barns lived on for a time as a party and reunion venue while the drive-in/office became first an office for Peterson Construction Company and later lived on as the headquarters for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Union.
Otto Liebers served on numerous boards after his legislative carrier, including the board of directors of the National Bank of Commerce though his formation of the Salt Valley Watershed was his signature accomplishment.
The dairy lives on as their glass milk bottles, and metal-insulated milk boxes have become collectors’ items. Mason Bowes opened the Town Pump Liquor Store on South Street and later threw out the first opening pitch at the Saltdogs' Stadium in Lincoln.
The Luncheonette was absorbed by its neighbor Bradfield Drug and is now an office building. The 48th and Holdrege dairy store is now a tobacco shop. No one leaves their back door unlocked for the breadman or milkman while the Skyline Swiss Almond ice cream is but a memory.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.