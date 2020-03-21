Jim McKee: From Skyline to Salt Creek in Lincoln

Back in the days before cholesterol had been invented, my mom, dedicated to fattening me up, started home delivery from Skyline Dairy primarily because their Golden Guernsey milk had the highest butterfat content.

During those home delivery days, we also “took” from the Omar Man and many housewives left their back doors unlocked so Mason Bowes, our Skyline man, and the bread man could actually put the milk and cottage directly into our refrigerator and leave our bread order on the counter. It was a far simpler time.

Otto Hugo Liebers was born in Minden, in 1887, graduated from Minden High School, attended Grand Island Baptist College in about 1905 then graduated from the University of Nebraska at the top of his class, with a Bachelor of Science degree, in 1913.

At the same time the position of county agent or farm demonstrator was created with Liebers appointed agent for Gage County, becoming one of the first four men to hold the job.

During the first year, in 1913, he was responsible for the creation of 15 4-H clubs in Gage County. Three years later, while living in Denver, Liebers became the agriculture and immigration agent for the Burlington Railroad. Then, returning to Lincoln in 1918, he established the Liebers Farm Implement Company, which sold dairy supplies, at 210 N. 11th St.