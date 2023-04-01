Looking south on 33rd Street from O Street to J Street, the west side is today occupied by Woods Park with gardens, tennis courts, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and ball diamonds.

Seventy years ago, there would have been a root beer drive-in, empty land, and a dense thicket. Over 100 years ago the only structure along the same six-block stretch would have been a large mansion-like home, facing west from the east side of the street. The city grew around the house, which still stands on its half-acre site, now divided into apartments.

Arnott Chaney Ricketts was born in Hancock County, Ohio, in March of 1845. At the age of 16 he volunteered for the Union Army’s Company E, 134th Regiment service for only four months in a group known as “one hundred day men.”

After his stint in the army, Ricketts completed Findlay, Ohio, High School, taught briefly, attended Adrian College, graduating in 1871 then received a law degree from the University of Michigan in 1872.

Ricketts arrived in Lincoln in July of 1872, established a law practice in the Union Block on the northeast corner of 10th and O, residing on the south side of M Street, the second house east of 18th. The following year Arnott married Louisa Lowe.

In February of 1874 a group of about 20 Lincoln women, among which was Mrs. A. C. Ricketts, met with Reverend Davis at First Methodist Church, united to campaign against the city’s 18 saloons and “mutually pledged to secrecy.”

Their plan was to visit every saloon, give a prayer and brief anti-liquor message. At T. P. Quick’s saloon, one version says, the barman physically evicted Mrs. Ricketts to which her husband immediately responded with a lawsuit. The net result involved two court appearances by Ricketts, representing his wife and the crusaders.

In 1885 Ricketts paid Lyman Frost, who lived at 3318 Randolph, $1,000 for a very large lot described as being at 33rd and K or 33rd and L but today as 400 S. 33rd St., probably because of the size of the tract but also because no lettered streets existed east or west of 33rd Street at that time.

Ed Zimmer uncovered a brief article in a December 1890 issue of the State Journal which announced that Ricketts’ brick and stone house, to cost from $20,000 to $25,000, was being completed at 33rd and K streets.

By the turn of the century Ricketts’ law firm had become Field, Ricketts and Ricketts. The second Ricketts was Arnott’s son Lowe. When partner Judge Allen Fields died in 1915 he was replaced by his son who carried the same name, allowing the firm to continue under the same name. The first Mrs. Ricketts died in 1902. When Arnott remarried in 1909 to Sarah Thompson of Omaha, he built a new house west of the Rogers house and sold the 33rd Street property.

At some point George Hippe Rogers acquired the 50-acre tract across 33rd Street west of the Ricketts house, which, with the exception of a small area in the northwest corner, covered the land bordered by O, J, 31st and 33rd streets.

When it became evident that a new state capitol would be built, the tract was briefly considered as a possible alternative site. The Rogers Tract was again considered as a possible venue when the City Auditorium at 13th and M burned in 1928. In 1947 Mrs. Rogers first made a sizeable donation to the Woods Charitable Fund, then sold Rogers Tract to the Woods Foundation for $67,000.

After considerable delays surrounding funding and World War II, bonds to replace the 14th Street auditorium on Rogers Tract were again proposed. This time, in 1950, the Nebraska Supreme Court refused to allow a vote on the bonds because they specifically stated the new auditorium was to be downtown, not on 33rd Street.

Still mostly undeveloped, with the exception of the 1930 Mug Drive-in and Kushner’s market, Rogers Tract was renamed Woods Park in 1957. On Memorial Day of 1964, Woods Olympic-sized swimming pool was opened at the south end of the park.

In 1910 the mansion was owned by Charles Gregory of the American Savings Bank but during the Great Depression two apartments were rented out in the house. About 1965 it was further divided into six apartments and Park View Beauty Salon. Still known as Park View Apartments, the mansion remains, restored and renovated, but its former highpoint view is now obscured by trees, houses and park buildings.