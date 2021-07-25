Jim McKee: From horses to trolley cars in Nebraska cities

A used omnibus, refitted with flanged wheels, was purchased in Chicago for $700 and arrived in December. The repurposed original car did not perform as anticipated, having trouble with turns, and was retired in about a month as four, 16-foot, purpose-built cars were in service by the end of January.

By the end of the first quarter of 1869 the requisite mile of track had been completed, probably at a cost of $5,000 to $6,000. A barn for 26 horses and an employee dormitory were then completed at 21st and Cuming, at the terminus of the first track’s extension.

Initially cars ran every 10 minutes with fares set at 10 cents or eight rides for 50 cents. Only about a year old, the firm was still losing money and substituted 10-foot long cars as a means of cutting expenses.

In 1870 a short, approximately four-block extension was built to Ninth and Jones, terminating just north of the Union Pacific depot. Although still losing money, fares were cut to 5 cents, fare boxes were introduced and conductors removed, then most of the corporation stock was bought by A.J. Hanscom in January of 1873, but a subsequent sheriff’s foreclosure sale transferred all assets to Captain W.W. Marsh for $24,500.