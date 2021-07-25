 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: From horses to trolley cars in Nebraska cities
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

Jim McKee: From horses to trolley cars in Nebraska cities

 Taken about 1869 the above photo is said to show the first Omaha street railway car, simply converted from an omnibus to run on rails. There is at least some indication the car is still in existence, now at Pioneer Village in Minden, though proving it is problematic.

As towns developed and grew, business districts formed with housing pushed ever further out. As residents lived at ever-increasing distances from central cores, walking was replaced by horses.

Horses and carriages filled the streets, and at one point it was said that there nearly as many livery barns as blocks of buildings in downtown Lincoln. Congestion and all-weather road demands brought interest in street railways, and with electric motors still well in the future, horse-drawn omnibuses quickly gave way to steel rails and carriages but still with the horse furnishing motive power.

In February of 1867, the last session of the Nebraska Territorial Legislature granted a 50-year charter to the Omaha Horse Railway. The street railway was allowed to build single or double tracks in or within five miles of the city of Omaha but could not cross existing railroad’s tracks and specifically the Union Pacific Railroad’s tracks on 14th Street, even though U.P. tracks were never completed there.

Steam power was specifically prohibited, one mile of tracks had to be completed within two years and, at the end of the charter period, all assets reverted to the city. Sixteen men, including Ezra Millard, Champion Chase, Augustus Kountze and Gov. David Butler signed the corporation papers.

The following October the Omaha City Council affirmed the charter, and 12 of the original 16 signers each bought 90 shares of stock. In November, the first rails were laid at about Ninth and Farnam, with ties set about three feet apart and wooden planking placed between rails for the horses.

A used omnibus, refitted with flanged wheels, was purchased in Chicago for $700 and arrived in December. The repurposed original car did not perform as anticipated, having trouble with turns, and was retired in about a month as four, 16-foot, purpose-built cars were in service by the end of January.

By the end of the first quarter of 1869 the requisite mile of track had been completed, probably at a cost of $5,000 to $6,000. A barn for 26 horses and an employee dormitory were then completed at 21st and Cuming, at the terminus of the first track’s extension.

Initially cars ran every 10 minutes with fares set at 10 cents or eight rides for 50 cents. Only about a year old, the firm was still losing money and substituted 10-foot long cars as a means of cutting expenses.

In 1870 a short, approximately four-block extension was built to Ninth and Jones, terminating just north of the Union Pacific depot. Although still losing money, fares were cut to 5 cents, fare boxes were introduced and conductors removed, then most of the corporation stock was bought by A.J. Hanscom in January of 1873, but a subsequent sheriff’s foreclosure sale transferred all assets to Captain W.W. Marsh for $24,500.

In June of 1884, a new competitor appeared as the Omaha Cable Tramway incorporated. By 1885 the horse car company had been reincorporated, lines had been extended several more times and the company reported having 85 employees, 275 horses and 31 cars in service. The cable tramway began actual service in 1887 with 4 ½ miles of track operating out of their powerhouse/barn at 20th and Harney.

In 1889 the state legislature authorized the merger of the Horse Railway and the Omaha Cable Tramway as the Omaha Street Railway, which issued $4 million in stock. That April the Horse Railway had stated they had 75 cars, about 30 miles of track and 600 horses all valued at about $1 million.

On Jan. 9, 1895 the Omaha Cable Car service commenced and on June 16 the end of horse-drawn cars was announced, perhaps missed by some but almost entirely unlamented, the end came as horse car No. 54 pulled into the 20th and Lake Street barn for the last time.

In 1922 all remaining lines were merged into the Omaha & Council Bluffs Street Railway with W.A. Smith the new corporation’s president. At that point there were 450 cars in service over 172 miles of track and 1,300 employees. Also, at that time, the first, $700 used omnibus turned street railway car was still “preserved as a curio” in one of the company’s barns.

On March 5, 1955, Omaha’s last electric streetcar service ended as car No. 1011 ran 2 ½ miles from the Blackstone Hotel to the 10th and Pierce Street barn, and internal combustion engine-powered buses took over. Potentially that first horse-drawn former Chicago omnibus still resides in Nebraska at Harold Warp’s Pioneer Village in Minden though there is some question about its lineage.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

