Germantown and Berlin, Nebraska, both had their names Americanized with patriotic zeal becoming Garland and Otoe in the wake of World War I. Both still exist as villages, and both retain their masonry bank buildings though neither are in the banking business today. Garland is also notable as being the only village in Nebraska that is home to a two-term U. S. Poet Lauriat and winner of the Pulitzer Prize.
Greene County was formed in 1856 and named for a Missouri senator but when he joined the Confederate cause during the Civil War, the name was changed to Seward County in 1862. The county was divided into precincts, named for letters of the alphabet and in 1866 the first settler in Germantown’s home H Precinct was either Dietrich Brandt or Lewis Leibrock.
In 1872, as Milford lost the county seat designation to the city of Seward, the Midland Pacific Railroad dropped plans for a connection from Lincoln to Milford, choosing a route to the northwest toward Oak Grove through Malcolm, Germantown, Lechey (pronounced Lee-High) then down into Seward.
The intent to go “as far up into the hills as possible” meant that past Malcolm they would be faced with a daunting 1% grade. At the line’s summit, the railroad built a depot they named Germantown for the predominant settlement of Germans. The first train arrived on March 1, 1873, and proceeded to Seward downhill so precipitously that engineers were said to brake all the way or “ladies would slide off their seats.”
At the site of Germantown, property was acquired from the land division of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad where a post office was established in March of 1873 with John Westerhoff hired as postmaster at an annual salary of $12. The village was platted in 1874 by Hiland Frazier, lots were sold and literally within months there were two grocers, a lumberyard, hotel, theater and drug store. In 1877 the Midland Pacific, having changed its name to the Nebraska Railway, sold out to the Burlington.
The village of Germantown was incorporated in 1889 and in April of 1892 the Germantown Creamery, with 16 stockholders, formed with $5,000 in capital and immediately began manufacturing butter and cheese. By 1903 annual sales reached $29,871. In September of 1918 the Condensed Milk Company was incorporated with $100,000 in capital to process and sell a wide variety of not just dairy products, but also local produce and even operated a laundry. As milk supplies from local farmers decreased, the company was sold to Beatrice Food Company in 1925.
In order to avoid the Germantown Hill’s grade, the railroad built a line to Seward through Milford with a grade of only 0.4%. This track was said to be “so well engineered that a railroad car cut loose in Milford would roll gently all the way to the Burlington yards in Lincoln.” Although a 4-6-2 “monster” locomotive could pull 13 cars up Germantown Hill, the route lost favor to the new Milford to Seward line and about 1913 the Germantown line was relegated to branch status.
With anti-German sentiment rising during World War I, in October of 1918 a 47-person petition was presented to the District Court requesting the name Germantown be changed to Garland honoring Raymond Garland, one of the first county residents to die in the war. The name was officially changed to Garland on December 11, 1918.
In June of 1904 E. R. Gurney established the Germantown State Bank with a capitalization of $7,500. The bank had originally been a private banking house known as the Bank of Germantown. After World War I, in 1919, plans for a new building were begun probably with Lincoln architect George Berlinghof.
The new, extant, building with Doric columns on its north-facing front elevation is described as Neo-Classical Revival. The two-story, 20 by 60 foot, three-room, brick and limestone structure with its own, independent water supply, cost $28,000 when it was completed about 1920. The bank failed after the Great Depression, went into receivership in 1934 and, as the building slowly deteriorated, ultimately sold for $4,60 in 1978.
The building was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1984 and with the city of Garland as owner, began fundraising for restoration in 1996. U. S. Poet Laureate and Pulitzer Prize winner Ted Kooser, who lists Garland as his home town, wrote “the roof leaked … windows are loose in their frames and the panes are loose in their windows … the interior marble was stripped from the lobby walls … the wiring is shot … the plumbing is clogged.”
In 1969 the railroad left, the two-story frame depot was closed and the Folly Theatre was unceremoniously moved to Seward for storage, leaving only the Germantown Bank building, which silently watches over Main Street to the trace that is all that’s left of what brought Germantown into existence nearly 150 years ago.