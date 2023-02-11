As railroads were built across Nebraska in the 1870s and 1880s, sidings, coal and water stops and communities were established, literally by the hundreds.

Names had to be chosen quickly, sometimes for local landowners, often for railroad employees and occasionally simply a progression of names chosen in alphabetical order. Fairfield, in Clay County, was the third name for the same general site, chosen as the needed F in such a sequence. The village grew, ultimately on two railroads and even had a college before its population began a slow decline.

About 1870 the St. Joseph & Denver Railroad built through Clay County, headed for Hastings in Adams County. In the summer of 1872, a post office was established at White Elm about six miles from the south border and 10 miles from the west border of Clay County.

White Elm was, unfortunately, a bit less than two miles from the railroad which projected a village and invited White Elm to relocate there. Because the site had not been platted, property could not be legally described and the “old town refused to move.”

As an expedient, the railroad determined their town name would begin with the letter F in the proposed system. To that end a post office to be named Frankfort was sought only to be declined as there were already Frankfort post offices in Knox and Otoe counties.

George Washington Fairfield came to Nebraska in 1864 as a civil engineer with the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad in Cass County. The St. Joseph & Denver Railroad proposed its four-county alphabet system as: Alexandria, Belvidere, Carleton, Davenport, Edgar, Frankfort, Glenvil and Hastings.

When Frankfort was refused a post office, the plat was named Fairfield in honor of the railroad’s civil engineer. On March 5, 1872, the White Elm post office closed and moved a bit over a mile to Fairfield. Because Hastings was already named by the St. Joseph & Denver, it also explains why it did not fit into the Burlington’s alphabetical sequence when the railroad arrived there in Adams County.

By 1874 Smith & Spencer had moved their general merchandise store into Fairfield, a boarding hotel had opened, and a $1,140 school was completed. Unfortunately, the St. Joseph & Denver Railroad was in receivership. The railroad began a bewildering series of mergers and splits, first divided into the St. Joseph & Pacific Railroad, thence the Kansas & Nebraska Railroad, the St. Joseph & Grand Island, as a branch of the Kansas City & Omaha and ultimately becoming part of the Union Pacific.

In 1875 Fairfield was a contender for the Clay County seat but lost the election, Garnering 355 votes to Sutton’s 497 and Harvard’s 391. The village of Fairfield was incorporated by the county in 1878 as the Exchange Hotel and First Christian Church opened.

The Christian Church figured large in Fairfield’s history when, in 1884, partially with the Education Committee of the Christian Church in Nebraska, it was determined to establish a normal school/college there as an adjunct/feeder to the Nebraska Christian College established at Bethany Heights, just east of Lincoln. Three hundred acres of land were purchased and $17,000 raised to form the school. In 1886 the Normal School Collegiate Institute was renamed Fairfield College, but a national depression loomed. A proposal to merge with the Bethany Heights school was declined in 1892, resulting in Fairfield’s school going bankrupt and its mortgage foreclosed in 1898.

In 1894 the two-story Columbia Opera House opened on North D Street with businesses on the ground floor and auditorium on the second. Fairfield reached it speak population of 1,203 in 1900.

Samuel Roy McKelvie was born in Fairfield, son of one of “the most extensive landowners of Nebraska,” becoming Nebraska’s 13th lieutenant governor and 19th state governor in 1918 as the youngest governor in the U. S. The college is but a memory, but the opera house has been repurposed as the Fairfield Opera House Brewery and Grill in the town now reported to have a population of 322.