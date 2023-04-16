Although virtually impossible to visualize today, in early Lincoln, west of 13th and north of P Street, only a few small houses and no commercial buildings existed.

Block 25, bounded by 13th, 14th, Q and R streets, was no exception. In the 1870s, a mansion was the sole structure on the east half of the block, later joined by an even larger mansion on over a quarter of a square block on its southeast corner.

Still later, the first mansion became the well-remembered house pictured above. Today the University of Nebraska owns well over half of the block, most of which is occupied by a surface parking lot.

In 1870 Amasa Cobb, attorney, adjutant general, U. S. congressman, district attorney and state assemblyman, moved to Lincoln as local counsel for the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad. In Lincoln he set up a law practice, established a private bank which became the First National Bank of Lincoln, published the Lincoln Leader, and was elected mayor in 1875 while living on the southeast corner of 11th and R, today’s Kimball Recital Hall.

In the early 1870s Cobb acquired lots 1, 2, and 3 in Block 25 and built his two-story frame “mansion” at about 333 N. 14th St. In 1880 he became an associate justice in the State Supreme Court and in 1886 was chief justice. The house later served Kappa Alpha Theta sorority, later was a rooming house and, when the upper floor of University Hall was removed in 1926, it was briefly occupied by the Classics Department of the university.

Rev. Dean Leland was then president of the Religious Welfare Council of the university with offices in the Temple Building, and noted as the fifth Presbyterian student campus pastor in the U.S.

Primarily through the direction of Leland, the Cobb mansion and three lots were purchased by the Presbyterian Church for $12,000 and the house razed. Various funding sources were solicited, with William Jennings Bryan a major contributor.

The pictured house, “the home of the Presbyterian pastor of the University of Nebraska” Leland, was completed in July of 1927 with its dedication to be held when fall classes opened.

The house was described, on completion, as being an English Gothic/Eclectic, three-story, 12-room, brick building costing $25,000. Leaded glass windows contained the seals of Oxford University, the University of Nebraska, the Presbyterian Church, Princeton and the University of Iowa.

Prominent features were the floor-to-ceiling solid walnut bookcases and library given by prominent wholesale jeweler and University Board of Regents member John Teeters, whose estate also funded the Teeters Nurses Home at Lincoln General Hospital in 1925.

A large terrace to the west of the house was used for garden parties. The house was formally dedicated Sept. 17, 1927, and a few months later hosted the YMCA/YMCA all-nations gathering for students from China, Germany, Mexico, Hawaii, the Philippines, Japan, Russia and England.

A small chapel was created in 1943 and by 1947 the property was called Presbyterian House. When Rex Knowles became the university pastor, it became the Congregational and Presbyterian Student Center in 1950, Presbyterian/Congregational Studio House in 1955, Congregational-Presbyterian House in 1959 then, in 1966, was the United Campus Christian Fellowship Church and House.

Around 1900 the lots directly north of Amasa Cobb’s house, on the southwest corner of 14th and R and its west, contained a “club house” and three, 2½-story houses. In 1964 the house had been occupied by several fraternities including Zeta Beta Tau and the Chi Phi fraternity. In 2009, what was then the Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity, sold the house to the University of Nebraska for $193,000 and lots at 1645 for a new fraternity house.

The university had been negotiating the purchase of the houses west of the fraternity as well as the 333 N. 14th property with the intention of building either “an academic building” or parking garage on the just over quarter block site, using condemnation if purchase was not successful.

In September of 2009 the university said it hoped to have completed acquisition of the R Street houses, fraternity and 333 N. 14th St. house/chapel, razing all three at the same time. Demolition was completed in early 2011. Today the over quarter block surface parking lot is all that is left, and one wonders if the Teeters library ended up at Love Library and what happened to the stained glass window shields.