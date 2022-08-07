Jim McKee: From a salt lake to Gold's

Though not the original location of Gold’s department store in downtown Lincoln, the exact fate of the L-shaped building, which covers nearly three-fourths of an entire city block, is still under discussion.

The original tenants of the west side of South 11th Street between N and O streets represent a diverse and interesting mix of retail shops, offices, residences and even a buried-from-sight remnant of what existed on the site long before Nebraska was even a territory and not even a part of the United States.

Long before the Oregon Trail would cross Nebraska, the area which would ultimately become Lincoln was well known to Native Americans because of the salt lake which existed here and furnished their salt. This lake, without an adequate source of incoming water, began to shrink from what is thought to have covered Lincoln east to at least 70th Street and north to Superior/Havelock Avenue.

When Lincoln was born in 1867 early settlers sought to map out the fledgling village which was crisscrossed with dry steam beds and arroyos. One which carried water rose as an artesian flow near the block which now houses the Children’s Museum. The flow headed west, cut diagonally, southwest, across the intersection of 12th and O, then headed straight west, midway between N and O, ultimately emptying into Salt Creek at Fourth Street before Salt Creek was rechanneled and straightened.

Block 55, which houses today’s Gold’s building, is bounded by N, O, 10th, and 11th Streets. After the city’s birth, it was said to be home to Robert’s Harness Shop, Wm. Shirley’s boarding house, Cox’s grocery, the location where W. W. Corder established the Commonwealth in the fall of 1867 and Joe Hodges’, possibly open-air, saloon where he “dished out the first lager sold in Lincoln.”

In the early 1870s the unnamed arroyo between N and O carried enough water to necessitate 11th Street having to house a 40 to 50 foot long bridge to span it.

In 1873 Israel Putnam and Homan Walsh bought lots on the southwest corner of 11th and O, building the three-story Academy of Music Building whose third floor auditorium was the only place, outside of the capitol or the Winter Garden, near the northwest corner of 10th and P, where any sort of theater could be held. The primary business on the ground floor of the Academy building was a bank, while several offices were also located in the basement and on the second floor including the 2nd Judicial District’s courtroom. Around 1880 the arroyo was buried in a stone-lined, seven-foot tall tunnel.

In about 1882 Wm. Holmes, a land broker who had arrived in 1860, began accumulating lots south of the Academy building and around 1884 built one of, if not Lincoln’s first multi-storied office buildings. In 1889-90 the west side of 11th from N up to the Academy building housed the City Block on the northwest corner of the intersection followed by the Latta Building which housed an early version of Miller & Paine’s store at 133-39 South 11th and a number of smaller businesses.

In 1903 the Academy building was leased to Rudge & Guenzel’s department store which in turn leased, and later sold, to Gold & Co. when Rudge & Guenzel moved to the northwest corner of 13th and N in 1919. In 1924 Gold’s razed the Academy building and smaller shops to the south, building the extant six-story, Gothic design, department store building.

In 1929 Gold’s had acquired and razed several additional buildings to the south and built a connecting four-story building. This left only the City Block on the corner at 145 S. 11th, The Brownell Block at 139 S. 11th and two small businesses.

It appears Gold’s was negotiating for the remaining buildings on the west side of 11th Street, as in 1935 the Brownell Block at 137-39 S. 11th showed the third and fourth floors vacant. Five years later the Brownell Block was completely empty and its address shown as a second, 11th Street, entrance to Gold’s. In 1942 the City Block was likewise empty with only a billiard parlor left besides Gold’s on the entire block.

Gold’s southern march to N Street was completed in 1947 and four years later the building was completed along the north side of N Street, then completely covering the block between 10th and 11th.

The current proposal would raze all of the Gold’s building south of the 1924, six-story building, including the westward expansion along N Street to 10th Street. The six-story, original building, would then be converted to a 110-room hotel on its upper floors.

One invisible remnant of the first structures on the entire block would remain, however. The brick and stone, arched water-carrying tunnel would still, if not somehow rebuilt, continue to carry water west, bisecting Block 55 along the bed of the original salt lake, into Salt Creek.