Jim McKee: Former U.S. Sen. John Thurston famous, then forgotten

Thurston’s luck began to change in 1871 as William Morris was made a judge and left his job as justice of the peace to him. Immediately Thurston was elected to the Omaha City Council, becoming its acting president and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which in turn led to his appointment as police judge at a $2,500 annual salary. The following year Thurston married Martha Poland, then, in 1873, resigned as justice of the peace to form the law firm of Thurston & Brown.

In 1874, Thurston was appointed Omaha’s city attorney and in 1875 he was elected to the Nebraska Legislature and was nominated as Nebraska’s district judge for the Third District. With the retirement of A.J. Poppleton, Thurston became general counsel for the Union Pacific Railroad and was made one of nine directors of the Omaha Public Library.

Perhaps Thurston’s greatest local notoriety came in 1877 when I.P. “Print” Olive was indicted for killing three men in Custer County in what was known as the “Great Burning Man Case.” The Nebraska Legislature appointed Thurston as counsel for the prosecution. By 1882 Thurston was known as “one of the most successful trial lawyers in Nebraska.”