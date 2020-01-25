Jim McKee: Former U.S. Sen. John Thurston famous, then forgotten

Although he was famous nationally as an orator and even had a Nebraska city and county named in his honor, little is remembered about John Thurston today. Once elected to the U.S. Senate with more acclaim than “any previous senatorial candidate” by reportedly choosing a client over his constituency, he ultimately lost virtually all of his local support.
John Mellen (Mellon) Thurston was born in Montpelier, Vermont, in 1847, then moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where he worked on his family’s farm. At 17 he moved to Chicago, delivering groceries at $10 a week. After a year he realized that all he had to show for his work was a new suit, so he packed up and returned home.
In 1866 he entered college, and the school closed during his junior year, he studied law in the office of E.P. Smith in Milwaukee and was then admitted to the Wisconsin bar. Interestingly, some years later, Smith would end up working under Thurston when both were employed by Union Pacific.
In October 1866 Thurston decided to move west, choosing Omaha over Kansas City when he became convinced that Omaha would become a transportation hub serving the west. When he first arrived in Omaha, he and partner Herman Luthe rented office space from attorney William Morris at $10 a month, but with no clients and out of money, he secretly slept in the office, living almost exclusively on crackers. It was soon obvious to Luthe that the partnership could only support one lawyer, so he and his wife left for Denver.
Thurston’s luck began to change in 1871 as William Morris was made a judge and left his job as justice of the peace to him. Immediately Thurston was elected to the Omaha City Council, becoming its acting president and chairman of the Judiciary Committee, which in turn led to his appointment as police judge at a $2,500 annual salary. The following year Thurston married Martha Poland, then, in 1873, resigned as justice of the peace to form the law firm of Thurston & Brown.
In 1874, Thurston was appointed Omaha’s city attorney and in 1875 he was elected to the Nebraska Legislature and was nominated as Nebraska’s district judge for the Third District. With the retirement of A.J. Poppleton, Thurston became general counsel for the Union Pacific Railroad and was made one of nine directors of the Omaha Public Library.
Perhaps Thurston’s greatest local notoriety came in 1877 when I.P. “Print” Olive was indicted for killing three men in Custer County in what was known as the “Great Burning Man Case.” The Nebraska Legislature appointed Thurston as counsel for the prosecution. By 1882 Thurston was known as “one of the most successful trial lawyers in Nebraska.”
Nominated, but not elected, to the U.S. Senate in 1887, that October “he addressed the largest audience ever assembled in Chicago” for two hours as 5,000 attended the Republican National convention. The speech “electrified the country (which) … seemed to unite in commendation of his abilities as a powerful and eloquent public speaker.” On the wings of the speech, Thurston was urged to consider a cabinet position and was mentioned as a possible vice presidential candidate, while Nebraska’s Blackbird County was renamed Thurston County.
Thurston was an unsuccessful candidate for the U.S. Senate in 1893, then in 1895 the Nebraska Legislature, which then elected senators rather than the public, became overwhelmingly Republican. The Union Pacific Railroad was then in receivership due to an unpaid federal mortgage, while American capitalists, led by E. H. Harriman, were attempting to reorganize the railroad and cancel part of its debt.
To this end Thurston, as the Union Pacific’s legal counsel, was pushed through as Nebraska’s U.S. senator on a vote of 97 to William Jennings Bryan’s 17. The Union Pacific’s debt did not end up restructured, but Harriman was able to reorganize the railroad. Thus, to many, “Senator Thurston’s career in the Senate was disappointing.”
After an Omaha Bee cartoon caricatured Thurston receiving both a Senate salary and one from Standard Oil with his hand on a book titled “How to Serve Two Masters,” the once most popular Republican-elected senator with more acclaim than “any previous Senatorial candidate” apparently chose the more lucrative Standard Oil over his Nebraska constituency.
In 1901 Thurston moved to Washington as a lobbyist but returned to Omaha in 1915, where he died of heat prostration the following year. John Thurston, who defended 14 men accused of murder, winning acquittal for all 14, underwrote the Thurston Hose Co. volunteer firemen and had a “national reputation as an orator,” ended his career on less than a high note.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.