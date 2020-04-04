Jim McKee: Floods force Winslow's hand

In the late 1850s Logan Mills, like the village, was named for Logan Fontenelle and established in Washington County. If it ever really opened is in question as, there being no Elkhorn River bridge nearby, in 1859 it was relocated to Logan Creek in Dodge County above what would later become the village of Winslow.

The two-story, cottonwood, building with burr oak framing and stone foundation was powered by two homemade water wheels and noted as the first water-powered mill erected north of the Platte River. When the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad built to the southwest, the mill was rebuilt at Hooper, becoming Hooper Mills.

In 1869 the Nebraska Legislature passed an act locating a state road from Logan Mills in Dodge County to Blair in Washington County. The following year A. C. And J. F. Briggs built a second mill on Logan Creek at an estimated cost of $10,000.

In 1870 the F.E. & M.V. Railroad began building and, though the initial route would have been to the east, nearer the later site of Winslow, a controversy around the north path of the Sioux City & Pacific Railroad placed it Hooper.

In 1873 flooding in the area around the river caused water to spread widely; stock and even buildings were washed away, drops were ruined, and many took refuge in second stories.