Jim McKee: Floods force Winslow's hand

Many Nebraska towns have been erased or been forced to move to higher ground by water.
The meandering Missouri River forced once-prosperous Wyoming to moved west then fade away while Arago, a town of 1,500, likewise relocated west after the river eroded its location, was renamed Fargo and also virtually disappeared.
Niobrara, in Knox County, was forced to move to avoid water in 1881 only to have to move uphill again in the late 1970s. Recent river flooding in inland Winslow and Hamburg, Iowa, has residents deciding on whether to rebuild their cities with unpredictable futures due to flooding, move up away from their river sites or simply sell out and relocate elsewhere.
With the birth of the Nebraska Territory, Dodge County, named for U. S. Sen. Augustus Caesar Dodge, from Iowa, who championed the territory’s formation, was approved by the legislature. The county’s physical shape was redefined in 1859 and 1860 then completely reorganized in 1860.
The first actual settler in the area which would later become Hooper Township (precinct) was probably Hiram Ladd whose land was north of what became the village of Fontanelle (its namesake Logan Fontenelle spelled it with an E rather than the village which used an A). It was originally in Dodge County and was reportedly the site of the first election of any kind in Nebraska.
In the late 1850s Logan Mills, like the village, was named for Logan Fontenelle and established in Washington County. If it ever really opened is in question as, there being no Elkhorn River bridge nearby, in 1859 it was relocated to Logan Creek in Dodge County above what would later become the village of Winslow.
The two-story, cottonwood, building with burr oak framing and stone foundation was powered by two homemade water wheels and noted as the first water-powered mill erected north of the Platte River. When the Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad built to the southwest, the mill was rebuilt at Hooper, becoming Hooper Mills.
In 1869 the Nebraska Legislature passed an act locating a state road from Logan Mills in Dodge County to Blair in Washington County. The following year A. C. And J. F. Briggs built a second mill on Logan Creek at an estimated cost of $10,000.
In 1870 the F.E. & M.V. Railroad began building and, though the initial route would have been to the east, nearer the later site of Winslow, a controversy around the north path of the Sioux City & Pacific Railroad placed it Hooper.
In 1873 flooding in the area around the river caused water to spread widely; stock and even buildings were washed away, drops were ruined, and many took refuge in second stories.
In 1895 the area’s second railroad chose its path to separate from being parallel to the F.E. & M.V. Railroad as it headed north from Hooper at a point about 10 miles below Uehling on the Elkhorn River and established a siding at the point they named Winslow whose name has an unknown origin.
The Winslow post office opened shortly after the railroad arrived, on Dec. 1, 1895, the village was platted and lot sales begun by the Sioux City & Ashland Development Company of Dakota City.
In 1906-07, when the Standard Beet Sugar Co. of Leavitt near Ames, Nebraska, closed and moved to Scottsbluff, some of the houses and buildings were moved to Winslow. Winslow prospered and in May of 1909 was incorporated.
On April 1, 1912, it was reported that Winslow was entirely under water.
In 1920 and again in the 1930 census Winslow’s population was officially listed at 154, its peak. It was reported, between the two censuses, that Winslow had two banks, the Farmer’s State and Winslow State, two general stores, two lumber/grain dealers, a hardware/furniture store, pharmacy, several small businesses and a German Lutheran Church. The estimated population between the two official ones was reported to be about 275.
In 1996 a flood on the Elkhorn River reportedly caused widespread damage to almost every building in Winslow.
On March 15, 2019, the Elkhorn River again flooded leaving Winslow completely under about two feet of water.
Today Winslow is faced with a decision which will seal the village’s ultimate fate. In 1989 the federal government instituted a buyout program which covers 60% to 75% of building’s value. This means that the village’s population, one of the smallest in Nebraska, could rebuild on the site or move to higher ground.
One proposed site would move Winslow from its current location on Highway 77 at Road J, north about two miles to Road G, about 100 feet higher in elevation, away from the Elkhorn River, and at a point near the Logan Valley Junior-Senior High School.
If this site is ultimately chosen, it would not be far from the Logan Mills site though nearly the only extant openly visible remnants of the mill are a few foundation stones on display at Hooper’s Historical Society.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
