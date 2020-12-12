Jim McKee: First settler hard to identify

To that end C. H. Downs built a shack at the ferry’s landing site where he occasionally spent the night. Downs thus also claimed to be the first settler but since he was far from a true settler, his claim as being first was almost universally ignored.

The brickyard then sent Mr. and Mrs. Newell who crossed the Missouri River in the morning of July 11, 1854, where, in Omaha City, he was to establish the brickworks and his wife was to cook for the employees as well as live on the property. Sadly, proper brickmaking clay was not to be found near Omaha City, the brick factory failed, bricks ended up being imported from Iowa and the Newells left, only staying a few weeks and thus were also not really permanent settlers.

William Pleasant “Uncle Billy” Snowden, originally from Nicholasville, Kentucky, and his wife Rachel Larrisu Snowden arrived hours after the Newells on July 11, traveling across the river on William Brown’s flat-bottomed Lone Tree Ferry. The Snowdens lived in a small, 16-by-18 foot log cabin built by the Townsite Company for the ferry company at about 12th and Jackson streets.

This was called the first house in Omaha. The Snowdens also operated a boarding house in the cabin which was euphemistically called the St. Nicholas Hotel, undoubtedly after Snowden’s birthplace in Kentucky.