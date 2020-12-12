Jim McKee: First settler hard to identify

Until the American Indians' title to land west of the Missouri River was extinguished, the only permanent settlement allowed in what would become Nebraska was generally limited to fur traders, missionaries, the U.S. military and a controlled area north of Omaha occupied by Mormons known as Winter Quarters.
Thus, until the Nebraska Territory was officially formed May 30, 1854, and even after that until the federal survey was completed so that land boundaries could be clearly defined, settlers who claimed land were, for the most part, technically squatters with only tentative title. This, in turn, clouded claims of being Omaha’s or Nebraska’s “first settlers.”
Perhaps the first to claim the status of being Omaha’s and concurrently Nebraska’s first settler, was A. D. Jones of Council Bluffs or Kanesville, Iowa, who in fact became Omaha City’s first postmaster. Unfortunately, his 1853 claim was pre-territory, before the American Indian titles had been extinguished, making him a mere squatter and therefore unable to legally settle.
The strongest backer for Omaha City was the Council Bluffs & Nebraska Ferry Company, usually simply referred to as The Ferry Company, which financed the city’s platting and thus was also known as The Townsite Company.
In order to further their claim, one of their original goals was to initiate formation of a brickyard which in turn would also construct the first purpose-built capitol building.
To that end C. H. Downs built a shack at the ferry’s landing site where he occasionally spent the night. Downs thus also claimed to be the first settler but since he was far from a true settler, his claim as being first was almost universally ignored.
The brickyard then sent Mr. and Mrs. Newell who crossed the Missouri River in the morning of July 11, 1854, where, in Omaha City, he was to establish the brickworks and his wife was to cook for the employees as well as live on the property. Sadly, proper brickmaking clay was not to be found near Omaha City, the brick factory failed, bricks ended up being imported from Iowa and the Newells left, only staying a few weeks and thus were also not really permanent settlers.
William Pleasant “Uncle Billy” Snowden, originally from Nicholasville, Kentucky, and his wife Rachel Larrisu Snowden arrived hours after the Newells on July 11, traveling across the river on William Brown’s flat-bottomed Lone Tree Ferry. The Snowdens lived in a small, 16-by-18 foot log cabin built by the Townsite Company for the ferry company at about 12th and Jackson streets.
This was called the first house in Omaha. The Snowdens also operated a boarding house in the cabin which was euphemistically called the St. Nicholas Hotel, undoubtedly after Snowden’s birthplace in Kentucky.
In that cabin, also sometimes called the Claim House, the first religious service in Omaha City was conducted for about 25 people, officiated by Rev. Peter Cooper a Methodist minister from Council Bluffs who worked during the week at a stone quarry, while A. D. Jones led the singing.
The first cabin was also the meeting place for the Omaha City Claim Club, which provided quasi-legal protection for land holders until federal surveys were completed. That autumn the Ferry Company gave a building lot to Rachel Snowden, as the first woman settler, on 12th Street.
The Snowdens then built a house there, known as the city’s fourth house and with their housewarming, a dance there was referred to as Omaha City’s first dance. The Snowdens lived in that house about two years.
Although calling the St. Nicholas a true hotel was perhaps a stretch, two more proper hotels opened in the 1854-55 season. The Wells brothers’ Douglas House, built of cottonwood slabs on the southwest corner of 13th and Harney, and the City Hotel on the southwest corner of 11th and Harney both laying claim to being the city’s second hotel.
William Snowden’s career proved varied even to having dug the first grave in Omaha for an abandoned “Omaha Indian woman” and being “Omaha’s first auctioneer.” In 1855 he was appointed doorkeeper and fireman for the territorial capitol, deputy sheriff from 1865 to 1869 and the town marshal.
Although “Uncle Billy” Snowden is little remembered today, his wife, who died in 1897 (or 1896 or 1898) has her name memorialized in the local chapter of the Westerners as the Rachel Snowden Corral and even has a street, the Rachel Snowden Parkway, in the Omaha suburb of Bennington.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
