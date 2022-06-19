Jim McKee: First masonry church endured

In the early 1860s, Elder John M. Young purchased 80 acres of land in Lancaster County from Julian Metcalf on which he laid out the village of Lancaster, which became Lincoln, Nebraska’s first state capital, in 1867.

The Capital Commission set aside three lots each for 10 religious denominations, including “Lots 10, 11, 12 on Block 99 for the protestant Methodist Church.” Young immediately began raising funds for what would be Lincoln’s first masonry church building. What few today realize is that the church, though completely altered, stood until it was razed in 1984.

Construction on Christ Methodist Protestant Church, usually simply called the Stone Church, began in July of 1868 on the northwest corner of 12th and K streets. Designed by a New York architect, the building utilized capitals, windowsills, lintels and door posts of brown sandstone quarried near Beatrice, termed “the finest stone in the state.”

The church was labeled “Gothic, with buttresses, and other distinctive features” in a newspaper story that also said it out-shown “the temporary state capital.”

The cornerstone, which contained an “archive,” was laid April 3, 1869, with a parade from the capitol. That June another newspaper column said the side walls were up and the front had been completed through the first story.

On Aug. 7, 1869, the Nebraska Statesman noted that four churches existed in Lincoln and though the Methodist Protestant building was not yet completed, it could be used in “mild weather.”

Presumably, in the fall of 1871, a 30-foot-by-50 foot room in the church basement was rented for use as Lincoln High School while Mr. Holmes' house on “East O Street” and Mr. Yearenshaw’s building on Market Square were rented at $20 a month, pending the completion of the purpose-built high school building in 1873.

The 1873 city directory stated the “Protestant Methodist church is a large stone building at the corner of 12th and K streets. At present they have no pastor,” though strangely, it showed “services at 10:30 a.m., 7:30 p.m.”

On March 14, 1876, it was reported that the church had been sold even though as late as 1880 it was still listed as a church but with no denomination and “no services.”

Several Methodist publications suggest that, in fact, no actual church services were ever held in the building, though a program held in the basement in February of 1870 featured violin music adopted by younger members from which the Methodist founders “never recovered.”

In 1882, F.W. Baldwin arrived in Lincoln from Vermont and established a real estate/mortgage and loan company, living in the Windsor Hotel. Sometime around 1890, he purchased the church building with lots 11 and 12. By 1892, row houses of brick and stone, called either eight three-story “houses” or a nine-unit rowhouse with full basements and all furnished with electricity, had been built along 11th Street using some of the church’s marble columns and pillars and connected to the K Street apartments in the shape of an el.

The Baldwins and son Mattson lived in the corner, tower-topped unit. Some of the 11th Street units featured basement quarters for live-in staff, indicating these were upscale houses, not apartments.

Unfortunately, the nationwide depression of the 1890s intervened. Beginning in 1892, a series of liens, mortgages and other legal filings moved control of the terrace to Clark & Leonard Investment Co., First National Bank, the county sheriff, Mattson Baldwin and, ultimately, in 1902, to Annie L. McDonald. In 1895, while still operating the mortgage loan business, F.W. Baldwin also opened Baldwin Company Tailors at 134 S. 11th St.

By 1910, Baldwin Terrace had been renamed Baldwin Flats, with some of the units now occupied by two tenants rather than one. A year later, owner Mrs. E.J. Hardy divided the K Street property into three units as Virginia Flats, Kenwood Flats and Hardy’s Furnished Rooms. Then, in about 1915, the 11th Street elevation became Georgia Flats, Mansfield Flats, Normandie Flats and Wayzata Flats, while the Baldwin family was no longer listed as living in Lincoln.

In the 1960s, again called Baldwin Terrace, the entire property was converted to 44 one-bedroom and efficiency apartments. In 1979, while under the ownership of Pentico Investments, Baldwin Terrace was listed on the National Register of Historic Places, but the following year, now termed the Laverty Apartments, all units were vacant.

The nonprofit Neighborhood Development Corp. studied the feasibility of converting the then-condemned property into 20 apartments costing $1.5 million to $1.8 million. Architect Foster Woods Haecker optioned the property and designed a $2.5 million conversion scheme that proved impossible to implement. Then in January of 1984, then owned by State Securities Co., a demolition permit was issued.

As much of the stonework as possible — mostly remnants of the Methodist Protestant Church — were salvaged by Max Scherer, who sold much of it to Bob Hilt, who planned to use it in a new house near Council Bluffs, Iowa.

The entire site was then razed for, and remains today, a parking lot.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0