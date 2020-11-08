Jim McKee: Ferry gave rise to Omaha

As large numbers of gold seekers headed west to California in 1849 the first physical challenge that met most was crossing the completely unbridged Missouri River, and perhaps the most popular point of crossing was at Kanesville, later Council Bluffs, Iowa.
William D. Brown was an early gold seeker, a “pioneer resident of Galena, Illinois,” then settled at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, and finally Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where he was the village’s first sheriff in 1837, before arriving at the Missouri river crossing.
Brown was immediately impressed with Council Bluffs, where he became half owner of the Bluff City House Hotel but was even more convinced that an ultimate city on the western bank of the river would be even more successful, “a splendid site for a town.”
In 1849 Brown received a charter from the Pottawattamie County, Iowa, commissioners for his Lone Tree Ferry Co., which consisted of a flat-bottomed boat which was rowed with oars. The ferry left Kanesville hourly, landing at the foot of what would become Omaha's Douglas Street from which travelers then headed west on Cuming or California Street. The latter name supposedly is derived from the large number of people using it as the first path westward to the gold fields.
Another source says the ferry departed “near the foot of Webster Street and connected with … the ‘Military Road’,” while yet another shows the landing in the area later occupied by the Union Pacific shops. Exactly where the landing on the western shore was, it was somewhere “below the plateau on which the city of Omaha now sits” and was named for a tree used as a guide point on the elliptical path’s ultimate landing site.
After several years, in June 1853, Brown joined with Dr. Enos Lowe and eight others in forming the Council Bluffs & Nebraska Steam Ferry Co. One of the objectives of the new firm was the creation of the city on the western shore which Jesse Lowe named Omaha, loosely translated as meaning “above all others on a stream.”
The new company was also interested in obtaining a new steam-powered ferry in St. Louis which necessitated Brown selling six-eighths of the company in order to raise the necessary funding.
The new ferry also necessitated exploring a landing down river where there was “a wide slough in the middle of the stream … a sandbar and, on the west bank mostly marshy.” The June 1853 Omaha Arrow announced the steam-powered “General Marion runs regularly … with steam up and ready crew … this is the great central ferry … Hurrah for Nebraska.”
The Marion was also noted as the “first steam ferry on the upper Missouri River.”
In November 1853 A.D. Jones, Tom Allen and Bill Allen borrowed the old “leaky scow” to prospect the potential city site on the west bank. “One rowed, one steered and the other had all he could do to bail out the water.” There they staked out tentative claims but until the American Indian claims to the land could be cleared and territoryhood officially proclaimed such claims had no legal validity. This was the reason Brown’s later claim to having the first land claim in Omaha City had no basis in later fact.
The ferry company itself however hired A.D. Jones to survey and file the original plat of Omaha City in June and July of 1854. The city consisted of 322 blocks with 100-foot-wide streets with the exception of Capitol, which was 120 feet wide. Two public squares were set aside near Jefferson and Capitol with a park bordered by Eighth, Ninth, Jackson and Davenport streets and seven square blocks which were later covered with the Union Pacific headquarters and other buildings.
The ferry company also began construction of several buildings and established a brickyard operated by Benjamin Winchester of Council Bluffs with the intention of supplying bricks to the new territorial capitol. The brickyard unfortunately failed and early bricks were imported from Council Bluffs.
High water in 1855 hit the old ferry, throwing the boat up on the eastern shore with sufficient force it did not recover. William Brown died in 1868 and though various ferries, including those owned by the railroad, continued until the first bridge over the Missouri River was completed in 1872, it was still the initial Lone Tree Ferry and the ferry company which were instrumental in the early history and success of Omaha.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
