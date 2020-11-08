Jim McKee: Ferry gave rise to Omaha

As large numbers of gold seekers headed west to California in 1849 the first physical challenge that met most was crossing the completely unbridged Missouri River, and perhaps the most popular point of crossing was at Kanesville, later Council Bluffs, Iowa.

William D. Brown was an early gold seeker, a “pioneer resident of Galena, Illinois,” then settled at Fort Des Moines, Iowa, and finally Mount Pleasant, Iowa, where he was the village’s first sheriff in 1837, before arriving at the Missouri river crossing.

Brown was immediately impressed with Council Bluffs, where he became half owner of the Bluff City House Hotel but was even more convinced that an ultimate city on the western bank of the river would be even more successful, “a splendid site for a town.”

In 1849 Brown received a charter from the Pottawattamie County, Iowa, commissioners for his Lone Tree Ferry Co., which consisted of a flat-bottomed boat which was rowed with oars. The ferry left Kanesville hourly, landing at the foot of what would become Omaha's Douglas Street from which travelers then headed west on Cuming or California Street. The latter name supposedly is derived from the large number of people using it as the first path westward to the gold fields.