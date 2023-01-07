Jim McKee: Falls City family shaped state

Through time, some of Richardson County’s family members have ended up in Lincoln but one father-son team left their political and business marks on Falls City, the state as a whole and the entire Midwest.

In the mid-1850s, just as the Nebraska Territory formed, settlers were drawn to a waterfall on the Big Nemaha River, and soon the village of Lanesville appeared, named for the site on the Jim Lane Trail where escaped slaves crossed the Missouri River.

The village was later briefly known as Nemaha Falls. Then, in 1857, Falls City was built above the river, north of Lanesville/Nemaha Falls. In 1860 the county seat relocated from Archer to Falls City as well.

Archibald Jerard Weaver, born in 1843 in Pennsylvania, studied at the Methodist Wyoming Seminary or academy where, on graduation, he was briefly a professor. After attending Harvard Law School for a year and studying with a practicing attorney, he graduated and was admitted to the local bar.

After practicing law in Boston, he saw the opportunities in the new state of Nebraska. After journeying up the Missouri River by steamboat as far as Rulo, he ended up in Falls City in 1869 where he bought a 160-acre tract east of the village. Weaver was a delegate to the Nebraska Constitutional Assembly in 1871 and in 1875 and was also a judge in the First District. In 1882 he was elected to the 48th U.S. Congress’ House of Representatives and reelected to the 49th session in 1884. Archibald Weaver died in 1887.

In 1873 Archibald’s son Arthur J. Weaver was born on the old Weaver farm. After attending school in Falls City, he, like his father, studied at the Wyoming Seminary, then entered the University of Nebraska in 1892 where he was a founding member of the local chapter of the Delta Tau Delta Fraternity, became student manager of the football team and was on the debate team, winning an event presided over by William Jennings Bryan.

After receiving his bachelor’s degree, Arthur entered the University of Nebraska Law school, receiving his law degree in 1896. Two years later, Arthur was elected to the Nebraska Legislature where he introduced a bill to move the Nebraska state fair permanently to Lincoln and served on the first Nebraska State Park Board.

After serving three terms as Falls City’s city attorney, then becoming Richardson County Attorney from 1900 to 1902, he became president of the city council in 1910. During this politically active period, he gave up his private law practice to concentrate his business life on his orchards, farm and livestock raising.

Still, by 1912, he was one of the organizers of the First National Bank of Humoldt and served as the vice president and manager of the First National Bank of Falls City. In 1920 Arthur was the president of the Nebraska Constitutional Convention and the following year was appointed a director of the Omaha branch of the Federal Reserve Bank.

Although originally a Populist and Democrat, in 1928, as a Republican, he was elected to two terms as Nebraska’s 22nd governor, receiving 57% of the total vote, and vetoed 25 bills, none of which was overturned.

As laid out in his 30-page inaugural address, Weaver suggested the state enact a luxury tax, an income tax and recommended the state’s bank guarantee law be amended so that banks surviving the Great Depression would contribute to funds allowed to individuals with checking accounts but not to “time deposits,” suggesting they should assume the risk on funds earning interest.

Partially because he served as governor during the market collapse and the ensuing Great Depression, he lost another bid for governor to Charles Bryan though losing by only about 2% of the votes. In 1932 he was elected to the National Republican Convention and lost a bid for the U.S. Senate in 1940. In 1932 Weaver proposed a $25 million Missouri River dam in Montana to President Roosevelt, becoming known regionally as “the father of the Fort Peck Reservoir.”

Roosevelt later sent Weaver and two others, to inspect the Panama Canal, meanwhile back in the states, he championed the Missouri River as a shipping channel. Arthur J. Weaver died in October of 1945 at the age of 71 and was buried in Falls City’s Steele Cemetery.

The Arthur Weaver house at 1906 Fulton Street, was originally built by William Warning in the 1880s, then remodeled and enlarged in the 1890s and 1920 when it was purchased by Weaver for $4,500. Interestingly Weaver’s neighbor was John Morehead, who preceded Weaver as Nebraska’s governor from 1913 to 1917. The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2005.

After one of the city’s principal hotels burned in 1923, Weaver was president and major investor in the Falls City Hotel Realty Company. The following year, with encouragement and support from the Chamber of Commerce, the company built Hotel Weaver at 1800 Stone Street at a cost estimated between $155,000 and $250,000.

It opened June 29, 1925. For a time in the in, 1950s, it was known as Hotel Stephenson and placed on the National Register in 2013 as part of the city’s commercial district. A complete renovation was then started on the fourth floor, utilizing doors and even telephones from the original hotel. Today, known as the Grand Weaver, the hotel and apartment building sits just north of the Richardson County courthouse on the town square.

The river’s falls have long since disappeared and while Arthur Weaver’s son Arthur Junior was on the Lincoln City Council his son Philip was elected to the U.S. House of Representative, serving from 1955 to 1963.

