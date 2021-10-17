Jim McKee: Evolution of a Nebraska auto seller

When most current readers think of automobile sales coupled with the name Markel, they assume it refers to an Omaha company, but the rest of the story involves Nebraska City, Lincoln, and even western Iowa. The reason for the confusion probably centers around Markel’s use of radio and television during the last half of the firm’s over 113-year life, which popularized the name and city.

Markel’s automobile sales started around 1907 when John Henry Markel Sr., who had been born in 1891 in Nebraska City, visited his friend Henry Ford in Detroit, Michigan. Ford had established his automobile manufacturing company only four years earlier and sent Markel back to Nebraska with a franchise to sell Ford cars in 17 eastern Nebraska counties.

In 1908-09, at about the age of 17, Markel opened his agency in a two-story, masonry building in downtown Nebraska City. In 1913 Markel opened a branch in Lincoln at 109 N. Ninth St. and added a Dodge franchise in Nebraska City. Two years later Markel created a separate corporation in Chicago to distribute oil in several Midwest states.

Although the Ford Motor Company had built an assembly plant in Omaha well before the United States entered World War I in April of 1917, their new building had been nationalized as a warehouse as the U. S. was already a major supplier of materiel to Great Britain.