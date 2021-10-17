 Skip to main content
Jim McKee: Evolution of a Nebraska auto seller
Jim McKee: Evolution of a Nebraska auto seller

When most current readers think of automobile sales coupled with the name Markel, they assume it refers to an Omaha company, but the rest of the story involves Nebraska City, Lincoln, and even western Iowa. The reason for the confusion probably centers around Markel’s use of radio and television during the last half of the firm’s over 113-year life, which popularized the name and city.

Markel’s automobile sales started around 1907 when John Henry Markel Sr., who had been born in 1891 in Nebraska City, visited his friend Henry Ford in Detroit, Michigan. Ford had established his automobile manufacturing company only four years earlier and sent Markel back to Nebraska with a franchise to sell Ford cars in 17 eastern Nebraska counties.

In 1908-09, at about the age of 17, Markel opened his agency in a two-story, masonry building in downtown Nebraska City. In 1913 Markel opened a branch in Lincoln at 109 N. Ninth St. and added a Dodge franchise in Nebraska City. Two years later Markel created a separate corporation in Chicago to distribute oil in several Midwest states.

Although the Ford Motor Company had built an assembly plant in Omaha well before the United States entered World War I in April of 1917, their new building had been nationalized as a warehouse as the U. S. was already a major supplier of materiel to Great Britain.

Manager of the Omaha plant P. F. Minnock announced on May 16, 1918, that the Ford plant at 16th and Cuming would probably open on June 1 at which point they anticipated building about 200 Model T cars a day with a staff of around 450. The first car came off the assembly line in August of 1916.

The facility, built under the direction of Ford’s architect/engineer Albert Kahn, continued to assemble Model Ts until 1932, estimating their having turned out around 450,000 cars in the 16 years. Because the Omaha facility could not accommodate the new Model A Fords, it was used as a factory service center, parts facility, and new car showroom until 1954. After being used by Western Electric and Tip-Top Plastics as a manufactory, the building, then on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted to 96 loft-apartments.

John Markel sold the Nebraska City dealership in 1916 and the oil distribution company in 1917 then enlisted in the U. S. Army. With the end of World War I on Nov. 11, 1918, Markel opened a new “state-of-the-art Ford showroom” in Lincoln, shown above, at 1726 O Street which had been the site of one of Lincoln’s oldest houses. The general area along O Street east of about 16th Street, which had been all residential, began to change into automobile sales and service over a short span of time. Within a year Markel added Pierce-Arrow and Dodge Electric cars to the franchise.

By 1922 the Pierce-Arrow brand disappeared from Markel’s and five years later he had moved to 236 N. 12th St. with used cars at 1428 O St. With the beginning of the Great Depression, Markel was back to 1726, sometimes then listed as 1730-32 O St., now with the Hudson-Essex franchise which he also operated in Omaha and western Iowa.

As the several blocks along O Street continued to grow in automobile sales dominance, the northeast corner of 18th and O transferred from being Hussong Ford to Hussong-Rogers Ford before ultimately becoming the more familiar O’Shea-Roger Ford Company with the building becoming Duteau Chevrolet, briefly a medical clinic and is currently vacant.

John H. Markel then moved to Omaha but retained his Lincoln Country Club membership. In 1936 John Markel Jr. opened a Ford franchise at 40th and Farnam in Omaha though three years later he relocated it to Council Bluffs, Iowa. Moving back to Omaha in 1968, Markel landed at 102nd and West Dodge Road. Into the 21st century John’s son Tim Markel sold the Ford franchise and took on BMW, Jaguar, Land Rover and Mini Cooper franchises.

Today the O Street automobile dealers have all relocated away from downtown Lincoln but the original two-story, 1917-18, 1726 O Street building still stands but with a completely remodeled south facade.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

