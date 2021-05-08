Jim McKee: Edgar Howard a true Nebraska eccentric

One of the most respected congressmen to represent Nebraska in Washington, D.C., was also a unique character on several levels and, though not born in Nebraska, was claimed by two cities in the state.

A lifelong friend of William Jennings Bryan and George Norris, he was well-known as an independent thinker, a common man, a humanitarian and eccentric in the halls of the U.S. Congress but today is seldom quoted and his name is far from a household fixture.

Edgar Howard was born in 1858 in Osceola, Iowa. After attending public school in Osceola, where he was expelled for “mischievous conduct,” he completed his grade school at the Western Collegiate Institute at Glenwood, Iowa, then enrolled at the Iowa College of Law in Des Moines, which later became part of Drake University. There, according to some professors, he might have done splendidly if he had “looked in his text books as earnestly as he had looked out the windows.” He left without a diploma.

His first brush with journalism was at the age of 14 when he was a printer’s devil at the Glenwood Weekly Opinion. Howard then became a cub reporter on the Iowa State Register after which he moved to Ohio, joining the Dayton Herald as city editor.