Jim McKee: Edgar Howard a true Nebraska eccentric

One of the most respected congressmen to represent Nebraska in Washington, D.C., was also a unique character on several levels and, though not born in Nebraska, was claimed by two cities in the state.
A lifelong friend of William Jennings Bryan and George Norris, he was well-known as an independent thinker, a common man, a humanitarian and eccentric in the halls of the U.S. Congress but today is seldom quoted and his name is far from a household fixture.
Edgar Howard was born in 1858 in Osceola, Iowa. After attending public school in Osceola, where he was expelled for “mischievous conduct,” he completed his grade school at the Western Collegiate Institute at Glenwood, Iowa, then enrolled at the Iowa College of Law in Des Moines, which later became part of Drake University. There, according to some professors, he might have done splendidly if he had “looked in his text books as earnestly as he had looked out the windows.” He left without a diploma.
His first brush with journalism was at the age of 14 when he was a printer’s devil at the Glenwood Weekly Opinion. Howard then became a cub reporter on the Iowa State Register after which he moved to Ohio, joining the Dayton Herald as city editor.
Moving to Nebraska in 1883, he partnered with Omaha attorney George Magney (sometimes Megney) in purchasing the Papillion Times. Howard also passed the Nebraska Bar examination in 1886 and began a small practice in Papillion. The same year he also established the Dundy Democrat in Benkelman, where his fiery editorials sparked his being wounded by disgruntled readers, and he began keeping a Winchester rifle as a constant companion.
In 1889 Howard returned to Papillion where, the following year, his first brush with politics came when, as the delegate for Sarpy County at the Democratic Convention, he nominated William Jennings Bryan for U.S. president. In 1891 Bryan took Howard with him to Washington, D.C., as an unpaid private secretary. Howard stayed “as long as his slim purse would permit,” returning to Nebraska after a few months.
Calling himself a George Washington Democrat, Howard won a seat in the Nebraska Legislature representing Sarpy County in 1894 and the following year was made probate judge for the county.
In 1900 he was an unsuccessful candidate for Congress while purchasing the Columbus Weekly Telegram from J. L. Pashal, who had been elected to the Nebraska Legislature. As editor of the Columbus newspaper, Howard successfully converted it to a daily.
Howard was elected Nebraska’s 15th lieutenant governor in 1916 and in 1922 was elected to the U.S. Congress from Nebraska’s 3rd District. Howard ultimately served six terms in the U.S. House of Representatives but was defeated by Karl Stefan in 1934 and 1938.
During his tenure in the House, Howard was chairman of the House Committee on Indian Affairs, where he put his friendship with American Indians since the age of 10 to good use. During his time in the House, Howard was well-known for his focus on agriculture, justice for Native Americans and veterans' compensation. His last political appointment was as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention in 1944 in Chicago.
Edgar Howard died July 19, 1951, at the age of 92 in Columbus. Popularly knows as “the Old Roman,” he was also known as a natural gambler. He admitted losing a $500 gift sent to his wife as a wedding present before they were married.
His Washington colleagues also referred to him as a square shooter, amiably erratic, utterly fearless, pleasantly unpredictable, an independent thinker, a humanitarian, perhaps the greatest character in the House, an “insidious protagonist of minority measures” and a true eccentric. When asked to submit an autobiography after his nomination to the Nebraskana Society, he declined, causing him alone to have a biography written by a friend.
As evidenced in the above photo, he always dressed in black or gray, kept his hair shoulder-length, wore a black bow tie and a large, five inch-brimmed hat. Before his death he was quoted as saying, “the world has been good to me. I hate no man.”
