In 1871 the second Burlington depot was built at 7th and P. This Victorian Gothic building, whose construction was overseen by A. E. Touzalin, was a three-story, masonry, 54-by-182-foot structure whose top floor was mostly occupied by a huge storage wet-cell battery capable of maintaining 907 miles of the railroad’s telegraph lines, but the building itself had no lavatories or electricity.

In 1906 the depot was renovated, modernized and the extant 1,600 foot canopy built. At that point in history the depot and grounds had over 40 miles of track, employed over 800 workers and hosted an average of 25 passenger and 75 freight trains daily. The third, extant, Neo-Classical Revival depot was completed by Kiewitt Construction Company on October 28, 1927, at a cost of $1 million.

The second railroad to build a depot in Lincoln was the Midland Pacific, whose primary objective was to capture as many governmental land and cash grants as possible. The Nebraska legislature granted them 100,000 state-owned acres in 1869 with considerably more should they, as they planned, be the first to reach the new state capital of Lincoln. The Midland Pacific actually arrived in April of 1871 with seven intermediary station stops after leaving Nebraska City. A 24-by-50 foot cottonwood depot was erected on the northeast corner of 5th and H streets near their roundhouse. In the 1940s the depot was moved to a lumberyard on the southeast corner of 8th and N for storage before being razed and becoming Baker Hardware, which was also removed as the site of 8NLofts apartments.