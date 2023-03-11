In Lincoln, the Dawes name is often associated with Billy’s Restaurant, Dawes Street and Dawes Middle School, all of which relate to Charles Gates Dawes who owned several properties in downtown Lincoln and became vice president of the United States in 1925.

His cousin James Dawes, however, only lived in Lincoln during his two terms as Nebraska’s governor but, in fact, was the one who urged Charles to move to the young and prospering capital city.

Depending on the source, James William Dawes was born Jan. 4 or 8 in 1845. After attending Western Reserve Academy for two years and Milwaukee Business College for six months, he began studying law with a cousin and, in 1871, was admitted to the Wisconsin Bar. After marrying another cousin Francis (sometimes Frances) Anna Dawes, he moved to Crete, Nebraska, initially intending to establish a mercantile store but instead formed a law partnership as Dawes & Foss.

Dawes was a delegate to the Nebraska Constitutional Convention in 1875. Then, in 1876, in Fremont, Dawes was chosen chairman of the Nebraska State Republican Party, partially in a revolt against a “corrupt ring” of the party.”

In September Dawes was named as a candidate for the state senate, further splitting the Republican Party. As Saline County was reformed as the 20th Senatorial District in 1876, Dawes was elected to the Nebraska state Senate with his term beginning the following year.

On the third ballot at the state Republican convention in April of 1882, Dawes received the Republican nomination for governor, although the Omaha Herald said the nomination had been decided even before the convention.

After receiving the nomination, the Saline County Union reported a large crowd greeted him at the Crete depot where a bonfire and band introduced “an hour of rigorous hand-shaking.” At the November election, Dawes garnered 43,495 votes to J. Sterling Morton’s 28,562 with E. P. Ingersoll receiving a smattering.

In January of 1883 “nearly the whole town went to Lincoln to see him inaugurated” as Nebraska’s fifth or sixth governor depending on how terms were calculated. There being no official governor’s residence at that time, the Dawes family moved to 1610 K Street. On Arbor Day of his first year in office, Dawes planted trees on “his five acres of land on the [Doane] College section and was noted as being the first governor to make an appropriation for the Nebraska State Historical Society.

At the Republican state convention in August of 1884, although there was some opposition, it was insufficient to prevent Dawes again being nominated. J. Sterling Morton, obviously beginning his own run for governor, reported the internal “opposition, to Dawes, amounting to revolt ... [was] easily overcome ... illustrating the prime advantage to boss rule.”

As the November election grew closer, Morton mounted a “vigorous and picturesque” campaign, accusing Dawes of corruption and swindling the state in school land leases.” Dawes was completely vindicated of the charge, but Morton continually reported the claims in “invective and denunciation throughout the campaign.”

Charles Gere, editor of the State Journal, and though a personal friend of Morton, came to Dawes’ defense in editorials. The election was overwhelmingly won by Dawes who garnered 72,835 votes to Morton’s 57,534. In Crete, Dawes’ fans congregated from all over the country. The University of Nebraska’s marching band arrived on a special train. Anvils were fired and a two-mile-long parade, with Doane College students, 73 mounted horsemen and torch-bearers, marched to the campus and back to the packed opera house where Dawes spoke.

In 1887, at the end of his second term, Dawes moved back to Crete, residing at 941 Grove St. and resumed his law practice. That year his cousin Charles Dawes arrived in Lincoln on a mission to collect a debt for his future father-in-law. Charles was then encouraged, by James, to remain in Nebraska and take advantage of the local growth and excellent economic climate.

Although Charles lived in Lincoln less than 10 years, he bought and sold the southeast and northwest corners of 13th and O streets as well as other downtown real estate, living much of his time here at 13th and H Streets, today’s Billy’s Restaurant.

In 1898 James Dawes enlisted in the U. S. Army, serving as a paymaster until he retired in 1909 and settled near Milwaukee. James W. Dawes died in October of 1918 and was buried in Milwaukee. Often considered a “son” of Crete, Dawes was on the Board of Doane College for 37 years and is additionally remembered through Dawes County which was named in his honor in 1885.