Jim McKee: Crofton keeps finding a way

Transportation has always dictated how prospective Nebraska communities would succeed or fail. Some villages came about simply because the location might ultimately be on a railroad. If the railroad failed to materialize, the city often simply disappeared.

Some communities prospered with the railroad’s arrival only to dwindle when it left; a few were then rekindled with the arrival of a major highway. Occasionally even highways can move, taking a town’s prosperity with it.

Crofton has survived after the loss of its railroad and highway with the later creation of a tourist destination and may yet recover further with a major residential community at its back door.

The Nebraska Territorial Legislature created L’ Eau Qui Court County on Nebraska’s northern boundary in 1857 using the French name for the Niobrara River or running water. The county was renamed Knox in 1873, honoring Major Gen. Henry Knox.

In 1892 J. T. M. Pearce (Pierce) from Crofton Court, England, promoted and began selling stock in a railroad he proposed to connect Yankton, South Dakota, and Norfolk, Nebraska. Land near Blyville and Croy’s Grove, Nebraska, was acquired and set aside for a siding, depot and city named Crofton for Pearce’s home.