Jim McKee: Critters and commuters

The York Street Railway received a city franchise in 1887. The mule-powered railway was operated by Maryann Green from “Blackburn Avenue to the square and thence to the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad depot” until 1897. At that point the line closed and was never reopened by electric cars.

In November of 1887 the Red Cloud Street Railway Co. received a right to operate by a vote of the city’s residents. By the year’s end “white oak ties had arrived and were laid out along the length of the line” which reached the railroad depot in May of the following year. Cars however proved to be so expensive that the street railway was unable to pay for them, resulting in several local businessmen raising the necessary $1,600 to enable the railroad to finally begin operation.

Not a success, the entire line was sold at a sheriff’s sale to Lloyd Crabill in 1889 and rates raised to 10 cents. The new fare proposition must have been successful, primarily moving people from the depot to the town, as in 1907 it was reported that only Omaha and Red Cloud still had horse cars in service. A decade later, as Red Cloud’s streets were beginning to be paved, rails were also removed, but the company responded by obtaining new wheels which could be operated on paved streets as well on rails.