Jim McKee: Critters and commuters

Public transportation within Nebraska’s cities is currently served by buses and though some give a nod to trolleys in their names, none operate on tracks, and none use horse or mule power.
Buses took over from electric trolleys which superseded horse and mule-drawn cars which also utilized rails. Although Lincoln and Omaha supported horse car lines, 10 smaller communities also used animal-powered systems, the first beginning operation in 1886.
By 1900, so-called horse car lines had given way to electric power in three communities while the others simply closed or converted directly to gas or diesel-powered buses.
The Wymore-Blue Springs Railway was incorporated for $50,000 in November of 1884 to connect the Union Pacific and Burlington & Missouri River railroads in the two Gage County towns whose city limits nearly touched each other.
The horse-drawn service began daily runs between the two depots at 6:30 a.m. in Wymore on Dec. 1, 1885 (sometimes noted at 1886) with cars running until 9:10 p.m. In 1895 the corporation became the Blue Springs Transit Company. When their car barn burned in 1896, the line was then discontinued, and the rails sold for scrap.
Also incorporated in 1885, the Beatrice Street Railway had its first 28-minute run with three 16-passenger cars that November from the Burlington depot ending at Summit with the fare of five cents. Operation was assumed by the Beatrice Rapid Transit & Power Co. which, as the city expanded, had 10 miles of track.
Tracks were extended two miles to Jackson Street in 1886, extended again in 1887 and finally, by the South Beatrice Railway, which added service to the Belvedere Addition and Chautauqua grounds. Rather than build loops at the end of the respective lines, the horses were simply walked from the back to the front of the car to reverse direction.
Hastings granted two separate franchises with the Hastings Improvement Co. beginning in December of 1886 and Citizens Railway, which opened in 1887. A subsequent court battle between them allowed both to operate and though a third firm, the Hastings Street Railway, announced plans in 1886, it never developed. Hastings Improvement Co. continued in service until 1896 (some show 1892) when they were said to have 16 miles of track in operation.
The Nebraska City Street Railway Co. opened a primarily mule-powered line with a 99-year franchise in 1888 or 1889 along Central Avenue, then to the South Sixth Street depot with fares set at five cents. A 30-horse car barn was built at 20th and Second Avenue (21st and Park) for $20,000. The line was later extended to Morton Park but a 1903 fire in their barn killed 25 animals which began the company’s demise. In 1909 the remaining service was sold to Jacob Dixon but with private automobiles becoming popular, service ended in August of 1910 though another source claims it was 1915.
The Plattsmouth Street Railway Co. was incorporated in 1887 but their original horse cars were replaced with electric motors in 1888 which in turn lasted only until 1891 or 1892.
The York Street Railway received a city franchise in 1887. The mule-powered railway was operated by Maryann Green from “Blackburn Avenue to the square and thence to the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad depot” until 1897. At that point the line closed and was never reopened by electric cars.
In November of 1887 the Red Cloud Street Railway Co. received a right to operate by a vote of the city’s residents. By the year’s end “white oak ties had arrived and were laid out along the length of the line” which reached the railroad depot in May of the following year. Cars however proved to be so expensive that the street railway was unable to pay for them, resulting in several local businessmen raising the necessary $1,600 to enable the railroad to finally begin operation.
Not a success, the entire line was sold at a sheriff’s sale to Lloyd Crabill in 1889 and rates raised to 10 cents. The new fare proposition must have been successful, primarily moving people from the depot to the town, as in 1907 it was reported that only Omaha and Red Cloud still had horse cars in service. A decade later, as Red Cloud’s streets were beginning to be paved, rails were also removed, but the company responded by obtaining new wheels which could be operated on paved streets as well on rails.
Little documentation survives but there is some reason to believe the Norfolk Street Railway Co. operated from 1887 until their horse cars were replaced with electric service in 1894-95. Also, the Grand Island Street Railway Co., operated from 1887 until 1896 and the Street Railway Co. of Grand Island ran from 1896 until 1904.
Although one history shows the Nebraska Street Railway Co. of Nebraska City ended as the last horse-powered street railway in the state in 1915, Red Cloud’s service survived until 1917 while another Webster County history claims it ran until 1923.
