Jim McKee: Country club had long history

If someone mentions The Omaha Country Club today, virtually no one thinks of the former city of Benson, Nebraska, now a suburb of Omaha, unless they are referring to the Country Club Neighborhood. The Omaha Country Club now sits far to the northeast off North 72nd Street, yet over a century ago it was several miles west of Omaha mainly accessible by streetcar.
The site of what was to become Benson was established on part of a military land warrant, with land primarily granted to federal soldiers, though most was simply sold by the first holders. Along and through the area ran a military road, primarily on a ridge, laid out in 1857 along an early overland trail leading to western federal forts and today generally along Military Avenue.
Erastus Benson moved from Iowa to Omaha in about 1885 and bought 900 acres of farmland from Edward Creighton nine miles west of Omaha on what was considered one of the highest points in Douglas County and later noted as the highest point in Omaha. Benson then platted the land as Benson Place. In 1887 the Omaha Daily Herald reported a buying frenzy “among every class of people to acquire lots there,” mostly through real estate promoter Clifton Mayne, a friend of Benson’s who named the principal street Mayne Street in his honor.
In only one day, it was said, a third of the lots had been sold. To reach Omaha’s newest and fourth suburb, Benson and Mayne sought the right to establish a street railway along the Military Road. Amazingly the Benson Motor Company’s three and a half mile track from 40th Street was in service a mere 90 days later with a turn around point at 65th and Mayne streets. To promote the settlement, Benson established a buffalo herd south of Mayne Street.
In 1889, 100 (sometimes noted as 102) Omaha businessmen founded the Omaha Country Club, noted as the first country club in Nebraska, and bought about 150 acres of John Creighton’s farm east of the Benson plat near land primarily used as the Gehrig Dairy’s pasture and later known as Rose Hill, named for the rose thicket on part of the land. The surrounding area developed quickly, and Benson was incorporated as a village in 1887.
A two-story clubhouse with hotel/club rooms for gentlemen who wanted overnight accommodations and dining room was completed the same year on the northwest corner of the club’s property. The actual golf course, designed by Omaha Country Club member Henry Lawrie, who also drew the plans for the Field Club of Omaha’s links, opened in 1899 with nine holes for men and six holes for women.
Around 1900 home construction began on the adjacent land west of the Omaha Country Club in the Rose Hill development, many by club members with some designated only as summer homes or cottages and the then new North 56th Street brick pavement.
You have free articles remaining.
The brick pavement and some of the cottages are extant though virtually all of the summer houses have been enlarged and renovated. Even though development was ongoing, the area was considered as “away out in the jungle” by many Omaha residents. In 1905, 40 additional acres were purchased by the country club and the course itself was completely redesigned, apparently to configure it as one 18-hole layout.
The village of Benson continued to grow fast enough that in 1906 it was reincorporated as a city. With growth however came ever-increasing taxes. In 1916 Omaha Country Club president Gurdon Wattles announced that membership had reached 350, that $20,000 had been expended on improvements and that they had been offered $130,000 for the property described as bounded by Blondo, Military (Maple), 52nd and 56th streets. In 1917 Benson, then listed as being one and a half miles west, was annexed to Omaha.
By 1922 the club’s board announced that because real estate taxes had increased by 400%, it was no longer feasible to retain ownership of the property. Their initial hope was that the city of Omaha would acquire the club as a city park/golf course, but as it became obvious that this was a non-starter, the property was sold to Lincoln’s Woods Bros. Silo & Manufacturing Co for $150,000.
This income enabled the country club to purchase land east of North 72nd Street from the Hamilton Ranch and Arthur Brandeis’ “Olive Crest” and hire Boston golf course architect Wayne Stiles to design a new facility. The new Omaha Country Club opened its new 18-hole course at 6900 Country Club Road in 1927 with a Tudor clubhouse designed by Omaha architect George Prinz. A portion of the course was renovated by Perry Maxwell in 1951 with another redesign in 2005.
The Woods Bros. Co. sold the old Benson club site to Metcalfe Co. for a 510-lot real estate development named the Country Club District for $250,000 in 1925-26. The original clubhouse, which had been used as a community center, burned in the 1950s while the Country Club District itself was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2004.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.