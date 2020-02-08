Jim McKee: Country club had long history

If someone mentions The Omaha Country Club today, virtually no one thinks of the former city of Benson, Nebraska, now a suburb of Omaha, unless they are referring to the Country Club Neighborhood. The Omaha Country Club now sits far to the northeast off North 72nd Street, yet over a century ago it was several miles west of Omaha mainly accessible by streetcar.

The site of what was to become Benson was established on part of a military land warrant, with land primarily granted to federal soldiers, though most was simply sold by the first holders. Along and through the area ran a military road, primarily on a ridge, laid out in 1857 along an early overland trail leading to western federal forts and today generally along Military Avenue.

Erastus Benson moved from Iowa to Omaha in about 1885 and bought 900 acres of farmland from Edward Creighton nine miles west of Omaha on what was considered one of the highest points in Douglas County and later noted as the highest point in Omaha. Benson then platted the land as Benson Place. In 1887 the Omaha Daily Herald reported a buying frenzy “among every class of people to acquire lots there,” mostly through real estate promoter Clifton Mayne, a friend of Benson’s who named the principal street Mayne Street in his honor.