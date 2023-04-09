As has happened in a number of Nebraska communities, Clarkson came into existence, then, only months later, picked up everything and moved to be on the railroad, a certain path to the outside world and success.

Unlike some villages, when the railroad left, although it lost population, it did not revert to plowed ground and lives on as a small, successful community.

In 1869 Platte County was divided into three, creating Colfax County, which was named for U.S. Vice President Schuyler Colfax, establishing one of the few U. S. locations which utilize both the first and last names of an individual.

In January of 1881, a bit over a mile from today’s Clarkson, Joseph Rudersdorf built a store, building an established a post office named Clarkson in thanks for the help of Schuyler’s postmaster and later postmaster of Omaha, T. S. Clarkson.

The Fremont, Elkhorn & Missouri Valley Railroad began construction to Colfax County in 1884 but at virtually the same time, it was acquired by the Chicago & North Western Railroad. When the railroad pushed through Colfax County, missing Rudersdorf’s site, he simply put wheels under the village’s sole building and moved it to be adjacent to the railroad.

It was said that the move was so slow, Rudersdorf was able to continue doing business during the trip. On its arrival at the new site, the building served, not only as a store and post office, but also held the Maple Valley House hotel.

The site of “new” Clarkson was on land purchased by the Pioneer Townsite Company from W. G. Mefferd, then platted and developed by the Western Town Lot Company in 1886.

Seemingly before the ink was even dry on the town’s creation, the Clarkson State Bank opened, building a new brick building in 1901 and operating until it closed in the Great Depression, only to then reorganize and again reopen. That December the depot was completed, and the first train arrived.

The Czech fraternal organization Z.C.B J. formed in Omaha in 1897 but because it admitted women to membership, it became the largest Czech organization in Nebraska. When the Z.C.B.J. arrived in Clarkson, they met in the C.S.P.S. Hall. As the hall became too small, around 1888, the two groups merged, later becoming the Western Bohemian Fraternal Association.

As the association prospered, a new hall for their use combined with an opera house was conceived and, in 1913, lots were purchased at Fourth and Pine streets at the south end of the business district.

The cornerstone was laid in September of 1915. The $20,000, brick, two-story over sunlight basement, building was 50 by 125 feet. The building had two identifying stones, one as Z.C.B.J. near the roof and Opera House above the entrance. The second floor’s 48-by-78-foot auditorium seated over 800 with a balcony on the east and stage with a 15-foot proscenium to the west. The stage featured a prompt box and trap door.

By the First World War the auditorium hosted silent movies, dances and fraternal meetings. In the 1920s the auditorium hosted high school basketball games, and in 1928 they claimed to have held a dance with over 1,000 in attendance. 1931 saw the first talking movies and a “cooling system” added. Although a new projection system was installed in 1936 as automobiles allowed people to visit nearby towns, attendance fell and in 1958 the building was leased to the Lions' Club, still serving as a community auditorium.

In 1916 local blacksmith Frank Richtig invented a steel tempering process which produced a knife capable of cutting through a crowbar or even an automobile axle, still holding an edge which could shave paper. The man and concept were featured in Ripley’s “Believe it or Not,” putting Clarkson on the map. Clarkson’s peak population of 918 was reached in 1930 and in the late 1940s the last train ran through town.

In 1958 Harlan Hamernick bought Joseph Jindra’s house and nursery, adding an ever-expanding greenhouse in May of 1960. Bluebird Nursery became a vast operation attracting visitors from surrounding states and shipping nationwide.

Clarkson’s population was 641 in 2020 and while it may or may not have the widest main street in Nebraska it does have an excellent historical museum in an 1899 two-story, brick building at 221 Pine St. which is well worth a visit.