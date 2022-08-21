Jim McKee: Changing counties and seats

Because the Nebraska Territorial Legislature established counties, their boundaries and initial county seats with little or no input from involved citizens, interesting entanglements occurred until statehood in 1867.

In the period between 1854 and 1867, the legislature also moved boundaries, sometimes to reflect population movement and sometimes for purely what appears to be political inclination. Looking back, this creates some interesting questions.

Can a county seat be located outside the county it serves? Can a county have two county seats simultaneously? Can a county seat be moved without a vote of the citizens affected? Can a county be left without any county seat? Some of these questions popped up briefly, historically, but one of the most interesting came about in 1860 as the county line between Dodge and Washington counties was moved by the Legislature.

Acting Territorial Gov. Thomas Cuming signed legislation in 1854 creating Washington and Dodge counties and their boundaries. The site for an election to organize both was set at Florence. That year the legislature also created the city of Fort Calhoun in Washington County near the site of old Fort Atkinson.

The land for the new city had been claimed by John Gross, who turned over 98% of the site to the Town Company. In February of 1855, the southern boundary was moved to be one mile north of Omaha. Washington County was fully organized while Fort Calhoun was platted and set as the Washington County seat.

In June of 1855, E.H. Clark agreed to build a hotel in Fort Calhoun in exchange for a one-ninth interest in the land company’s holding. The following year, a 16-foot-by-20-foot cottonwood courthouse was finished by public subscription.

Meanwhile, a Mr. Lister formed the Nebraska Colonization Co. in June of 1854 in Quincy, Illinois.

That summer, an investigating committee set out to look over potential sites within the state. When the Omaha Land Co. heard of its plan and fearing another colony might dilute its plan to have the territorial capital, officials offered the Quincy delegation “one-third interest in Omaha” City if they would locate with them.

The committee, however, felt the land to the north was a better option. At a meeting in Omaha (possibly Bellevue) with Logan Fontenelle, the colony offered him $100 for his interest (some say $10 per man) in the Dodge County site and agreed to name its city in his honor. Settlers left Illinois on the steamship Mary Cole, traveling on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers, transferring to wagons in Plattsmouth after the Mary Cole was grounded.

Fontenelle was surveyed in 1855 on the east bank of the Elkhorn River, 12 miles northeast of the present city of Fremont, with sites set aside for the hoped-for territorial capitol and university. Fontenelle was made the Dodge County seat March 6 and incorporated March 14.

The name of the city suddenly was misspelled Fontanelle by the U.S. Post Office when it opened that May and was never corrected. In March of 1858, the territorial legislature redefined Dodge County's eastern boundary. Then the following year, moved its southern boundary to the south bank of the Platte River. The university, chartered by the legislature, actually opened in 1858 “under the patronage of the Congregational Church."

In January of 1860, with the U.S. census showing Dodge County’s total population at 129 and Washington County at 207, yet another boundary adjustment moved the line between the two counties to the east.

This suddenly moved Fontanelle and the Dodge County seat into Washington County, whose county seat was still at DeSoto. This also meant that Dodge County instantly had no county seat.

Dodge County quickly called an election pitting Fremont, which had become a railroad point, against Robbinsville and Blacksmith’s Point, both villages having no post office and virtually no population. Fremont was the easy winner. In 1866, a vote of the citizens moved the Washington County seat from DeSoto back to Fort Calhoun, but an 1869 election put it in Blair, where it remains.

Fontanelle still had the fledgling Nebraska University, which burned in 1865 and, though rebuilt, did not survive but was reborn as Doane College in Crete in 1872. The city of Fontanelle, which hosted the first election in the county, with eight votes cast, is still able to boast, though sometimes contested, as having “the first college in Nebraska.” The peak population of Fontanelle, which one history puts at 500 but more probably was no more than half that, has now dwindled to 24.