Jim McKee: Capital ideas about Plattsmouth

1854 saw Cass County’s creation which was described as being bounded by the Platte River on the north, the Weeping Water on the south, the Missouri River on the east, then west “to the limit of the ceded land in a distance of about 100 miles.” The huge county was then divided into two precincts, Kanosha, renamed Rock Bluffs, and Martins which was renamed Plattsmouth, in April of 1855. In November Martin, O’Neil and others established the Plattsmouth Town Co.

On Dec. 15, 1854, Samuel Martin died, becoming the first official death in Cass County. Martin was well known as an Indian trader with the Pawnee and Otoe whose “reputation was not the best ... (was reportedly) very profane, indulging in intoxicants to excess” and, though no records survive, was buried somewhere “southwest of the Plattsmouth School” with virtually no one at his funeral. When relatives later sought his burial site “they failed to find any clue to them.”