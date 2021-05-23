Jim McKee: Bridge not only way across Missouri River

Although permanent settlement was forced to wait until territories or states formed, the Louisiana Purchase started an ever-increasing number of people crossing the Missouri River headed west.

With the concept of the transcontinental railroad, the river furnished a challenge. The Union Pacific Railroad’s chief engineer Grenville Dodge pointed out that the “Missouri River is the most formidable obstacle to travel between the Atlantic and the Pacific,” while an observer at Nebraska City added, a bridge “could never be done in God’s world.”

Bridges did, of course, come, particularly those built by the railroad, but before, and virtually concurrent with, their permanent crossings, came several ingenious, albeit sometimes brief, methods of getting across the Missouri while “leaving the United States.”

Even without a way to directly cross the river, some railroad activity began on the west side of the Missouri with locomotives brought upriver and cars, both with cargo and empty, arriving via barges or boats while others were ferried across from Iowa.