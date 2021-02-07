Jim McKee: Brandeis department stores went from big to bygone

Many businesses originated and grew to prominence in Omaha. Some seemed so vast and successful it was assumed they would exist forever. One of the dozen or so top contenders in that category in my memory were Brandeis’ Department Stores, which grew to multiple outlets in Lincoln and Omaha, with stores in more distant Nebraska cities, too. And now, almost suddenly it seems, the name has all but disappeared.

Jonas L. Brandeis was born in either 1836 or 1837 in Prague. After immigrating to the U.S., he lived in Milwaukee and later Manitowoc, Wisconsin, before arriving in Omaha in 1881 with his wife, daughter and three sons. Exact dates are elusive but by that December he had opened a store called The Fair at 506 S. 13th St. and the following year also rented the adjoining store. Business grew apace and the store began advertising in newspapers and “advertising wagons” announcing “special sales” which allowed his leasing of additional space at 13th and Howard.

By 1888, the now named Boston Store was located at 114 S. 16th St., the northwest corner of 16th and Douglas. The Brandeis family then lived at 521 Pleasant, a difficult address to nail down today, while the city directory listed J. L. Brandeis Wholesale & Retail Notions at 506 S. 13th and J. L. Brandeis Shoes & Boots at 514 N. 16th.