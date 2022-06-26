Jim McKee: Boom, bust and gone

It is unusual, but not unheard of, for a city to be born, become successful and virtually disappear between census years. West Lincoln is in that category, though it did not entirely go out of existence before ultimately being annexed by Lincoln.

Perhaps the most striking example in Nebraska is Lowell, which appeared in 1871, prospered with a population estimated at about 2,500, even supposedly supported 10 saloons at one point and was a county seat, yet had withered almost to nothing by 1880.

Activity about 2 miles north of what would become Lowell was generally recorded as the second Fort Kearny area, which moved west from what became Nebraska City and was near the point where the original Oregon Trail met the Oregon Trail Cutoff.

Some sources call the intersection Point City, others call it Valley City, but it was where there was a stage station and store, and daily mail service occurred. When Kearney County was established by the Nebraska Territorial Legislature in 1860, Kearney City or Dobytown grew up west of Fort Kearny (later spelled Kearney) and was generally “considered the county seat.”

Although the first settler arrived in 1860 near what would become Lowell a decade later, the entire county’s population was estimated at only 58. In 1870-71, Thomas Doane, chief engineer of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, proposed an alphabetical string of towns as the railroad built west from Lincoln — Asylum, Berks, Crete, Dorchester, Exeter, Fairmont, Grafton, Harvard, Inland, Juniata, Kenesaw and Lowell.

Lowell was named for either James Russell Lowell or, more probably, his nephew, Charles Russell Lowell. At the point of intersection of four sections, the railroad’s D.N. Smith convinced four men to file homesteads. Smith then constructed a four-room, 24-foot-by-24 foot, frame preemption building with a central fireplace.

Each man occupied his quarter for six months as proof of residence. Then in May of 1871, they sold their land to Smith and the railroad’s South Platte Land Company, with the 54-square-block town of Lowell platted, containing 13 east/west and 13 north/south streets.

In 1871, T. Munhall, who had managed the preemption building, purchased the structure, and renamed it the Munhall Hotel, while a post office and the first store also opened.

On June 17, an election held at the Munhall Hotel awarded the county seat to Lowell, with 23 votes for Lowell and 5 for Kearney City. It is unclear whether the railroad arrived July 3 or July 8, but regular service began July 9, 1872. That established the city as end-of-the-line and a shipping point for Texas cattle headed to eastern markets with, at one point, three train loads of 20 to 25 cars being loaded daily. 1872 also saw the construction of a depot, a school building and the establishment of a U.S. Land Office.

In 1873, with a reported county population of 327, $15,000 was authorized to build a two-story, brick courthouse that ultimately cost $23,000. With the completion of the 44-foot-by-80 foot, two-story Ord House Hotel that year it was noted that Lowell supported seven general stores, four hotels, two lumberyards, two drug stores and other businesses. One, perhaps overoptimistic, source stated Lowell’s population had reached 2,500.

In 1874, railroad construction built west, leaving Lowell no longer the end-of-the-line. More desirable land to the south began to be settled, the land office and Munhall Hotel were moved to Bloomington and a bridge over the Platte River opened railroad access to Buffalo County and the city of Kearney.

Lowell quickly pointed out however that, although it was far from the center of the county, the brick courthouse could not be moved. The following year, the Ord House Hotel was moved east to Juniata.

As the Fort Kearny Military Reserve lands were opened for settlement in 1876, agitation to move the county seat to a more-central location increased. On Nov. 21, 1876, a series of petitions led to an election to relocate the county seat. Removal carried 165-67, with the Relocation Committee choosing Minden as the third county seat location.

The courthouse in Lowell continued to be utilized until 1878, when a new building was completed in Minden. In 1879, the Lowell courthouse was disassembled, with the brick supposedly used in a subsequent building in Minden.

Lowell State Bank relocated to Gibbon in 1930. In 1943, the depot closed and it was moved to Minden’s Pioneer Village in 1952.

The school closed in 1963, the Methodist church was razed in 1966 and by the end of the 20th century, Lowell, which once was said to have had 10 saloons and was “so healthy that they had to shoot the first seven men in order ... to start a cemetery,” had only “a few residences.”

Today, one of the few houses remaining is E.E. Carpenter’s 18-room, acetylene gas-lighted, concrete-block “castle” on the west edge of Lowell that was built in 1910 by the man who operated a general store on the site of the Continental Hotel at Sixth and Lowell streets until 1941.

The population of the entire township is currently less than 200.

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.

