Nebraska Farmer magazine was born in Brownville before Nebraska was a state. After a brief stop in Omaha, publication moved to Lincoln, spending about 25 years in the building pictured at 14th and P streets. The publication still has an office in Lincoln and the building, with a long list of tenants, has just been renovated as a bank.

Robert Wilkinson Furnas arrived, on a steamboat, at Brownville, in 1856 at the age of 32 with 20 cents in his pocket, determined to become a printer. His Volume I, Number 1 issue of the Nebraska Farmer appeared in October of 1859.

The second issue, which he stated would be a monthly, appeared in November and gave a report on the first and only Nebraska territorial fair, the only territorial fair ever held in the U.S.

The third issue of the supposed monthly, however, did not appear until March of 1860. In 1861 the name of the magazine/newspaper was changed briefly to the Nebraska Farmer & Western Educational Advocate with Furnas editorializing, “If men must drink, it would be better to take the juice of Nebraska corn and grapes rather than the poison-drugged liquids from the cellars of eastern cities.”

When Furnas joined the Union Army during the Civil War, he sold the printing business and periodical. In 1872 Furnas became part owner of the Brownville Nebraska Advertiser with other owners still publishing the then-weekly Nebraska Farmer. Furnas was elected as Nebraska’s second state governor in 1873, where he was termed “Nebraska’s most useful and valuable citizen.”

The Nebraska Farmer ceased publication the following year but was reborn in 1877, again as a monthly. Furnas was again editor of the Nebraska Farmer in 1879, but issues were sporadic, sometimes weekly, sometimes monthly, while ownership changed several times.

In the 1890s the Nebraska Farmer moved to Lincoln, officing in the Bohanan Block at 207 S. 10th St. Although the publication moved briefly to Omaha when the publication merged with The Cultivator, it then returned to Lincoln at the beginning of the 20th century and incorporated in 1902 as the Nebraska Farmer Publishing Co.

Nebraska newspaper publisher Frank Edgecomb bought the Nebraska Farmer and made Sam McKelvie editor who, in 1908, at 27, acquired the business and began an extensive campaign to expand, sell subscriptions and seek advertisers.

The five-story brick building occupied by Lincoln Overall & Shirt Co., on the southeast corner of 13th and P burned to the ground in 1905. They then built a new, two-story, brick building on the northeast corner of 14th and P.

The shirt and overall business went out of business with World War I and in the 1920s the building was acquired by Nebraska Farmer and McKelvie Publishing which has just purchased the 20th Century Farmer, while Sam McKelvie was elected governor of Nebraska.

While the Nebraska Farmer circulation exceeded 100,000 and McKelvie Publishing established the Colorado Rancher & Farmer in 1947, the corner property was outgrown, and a one-story building was erected directly to the east. This too was outgrown, and another addition was built in 1954. Growth continued and in 1959 Nebraska Farmer circulation reached about 120,000. That year the east additions were rebuilt as a three-story unit.

In the 1940s the corner building was leased to a Goodwill store, then became Nebraska Motors Chrysler/Plymouth, a U.S.O., a fraternal lodge hall, Rock & Roll Runza with “waits on skates,” Noodles & Co. restaurant and Chez Hay catering on the second floor and today has again been remodeled as a Wells Fargo Bank.

In the 1960s the Nebraska Farmer was purchased by book publisher Harcourt, Brace & World who then sold it to Farm Progress Co. in 1991 which was in turn, in 2012, sold to Penton Co. Lincoln offices relocated, first to 5625 O Street and today are located in Pioneer Woods at 4131 Pioneers Blvd. where the publication exists in a digital format. The three-story P Street building is now home to the Lincoln Children’s Museum.