Generally, the last of Nebraska’s 93 counties to form were in the Sandhills where population density was, and remains, very low. Because cattle need large areas to forage, the land attracted large ranchers as the first settlers, like John Bratt, the North brothers, and William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody.

Before there were even small numbers of settlers, the Nebraska territorial and later state legislatures named and assigned tentative boundaries for a number of counties. Initially several of these “proposed” counties were combined or bundled for judicial and taxation purposes. Then, later, as they became populated, they would be split off as individual counties as first designated.

Arthur County, in the southern part of the Sandhills is a good example. The 1886-87 Nebraska legislature created Arthur County, named for the U.S. President Chester Arthur, set its boundaries and even assigned the name of its county seat as the city of Arthur, which would be codified, set and affirmed by a vote of its residents.

At first Arthur County and McPherson County were part of Logan County, but quickly, McPherson was spun off with Arthur County attached to it in anticipation of later settlement. In 1890 the dual county population was 492 with what was then referred to as Arthur Precinct contributing only 91 people.

An election in January of 1892 gave McPherson the right to permanently annex the originally designated Arthur County. Initially Arthur Precinct began to lobby to move the McPherson County seat closer to Arthur at the virtually nonexistent village of Flats and near the center of the combined area.

At about the same point in time, however, the election’s legality was questioned, pointing out that any annexation would be at the direction of the state legislature, not on the county residents' level.

By the beginning of the 20th century, it was becoming obvious that settlement of the Sandhills was stymied as ranching and farming could not exist profitability on the 160 acre claims then permitted.

The 1904 Kinkaid Act, initiated by U.S. Congressman Moses Kinkaid, allowed 37 counties in the Sandhills to be granted 640 acre claims in place of 160. In 1905 McPherson County still reported a population of only 515 in an area of 1,584 square miles, but by 1910 it had almost explosively increased to a population of 2,470.

A large percent of McPherson was opposed to moving the county seat, which caused Arthur Precinct to attempt to secede in 1912-13 but the legislature intervened and passed a new enabling act allowing the re-establishment of the earlier Arthur County.

On June 7, the governor appointed a temporary slate of county commissioners for Arthur and, until a vote confirmed it, set the county seat at the village of Arthur. An area newspaper, the Hustler, reported that none of the three appointees were even aware of their nomination.

A temporary courthouse was set up in a covered wagon while a quarter section of land near the center of the new county for the site of the village they indeed named Arthur.

The city was then platted with north/south streets given the names of trees and the east/west streets named after early settlers. Town lots were sold to finance construction of the 26 by 28-foot, frame courthouse which cost $900. The first building in the city was Tidwell’s General Store and by year’s end the courthouse had been completed, the Arthur post office opened and the first county fair held.

In 1926, because the land could not supply dense quality sod for construction and trees were scarce, what would become one of the county’s iconic buildings, a baled straw Congregational Church was completed. The city of Arthur was officially incorporated as a city in 1944 and a new courthouse completed in 1960 with the old one becoming the Arthur County Historical Society Museum the following year.

Back in McPherson County, Tryon, its county seat, exists, along with Harrisburg in Banner County, as the only county seats in Nebraska not to be incorporated. Today the city of Arthur’s population is around 115, and though there were, at one time, 17 post offices in the county, only the city of Arthur supports one today. Arthur County’s population is reported today at 434.

Two buildings in Arthur County are on the National Register of Historic Places, the first courthouse, which is the smallest courthouse in the United States and the baled hay Pilgrim Holiness Church at Cedar and Heath Streets, one of only two in the United States, both in the city of Arthur.