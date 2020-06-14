Jim McKee: Big county, small population
View Comments
editor's pick topical
MEMORIES & MOMENTS

Jim McKee: Big county, small population

{{featured_button_text}}
bartlett

This is the main street of Bartlett, Nebraska, in Wheeler County, about the 1890s.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Some of Nebraska’s largest counties in terms of area are those to the west, were the last to officially organize, have the smallest population and are the least known. Wheeler County, in what is called the north, northeast section of Nebraska is one of these. Once thought so large it should be divided, today has a population of only around 750.

The 1,152 square mile area of Wheeler County, named for Daniel H. Wheeler, was designated by the Nebraska Legislature in February of 1877 which also put the county seat at Cedar City.

As was often the case, the county seat location was a formality and intended to serve only until the citizens could vote on a site. The county was not officially organized until April of 1881 when J. F. Cummings was elected county clerk. With a total population of about 700, there were no villages as such, and the county records were kept at the clerk’s home, optimistically named Cummingsville.

It was indeed also then considered reasonable to divide the large county area in half while to its west sat a “great extent of unorganized territory.” Cummingsville did barely begin to develop and in 1880 reached its peak population of 25 when a post office opened, but in November of 1883, an election moved the county seat there from Cedar City.

Jim McKee: Uehling and its round barn

Another vote in 1885 moved the county seat to Bartlett, named for Ezra Bartlett, who owned the townsite. The following year Bartlett was platted with nine square blocks and a courthouse square at its center. In July the post office opened.

A small frame courthouse was completed in 1888 and prophetically a $500 safe installed in 1894. An attempt to move the county seat to Ericson, named for the Erickson family but without the K, thanks to the 1880 post office’s misspelling, was made but the vote failed.

Jim McKee: The history of Lincoln's Block 29

The Bartlett courthouse burned in 1917 however the safe preserved all county records. A new, handsome, two-story, concrete block courthouse was completed in 1920 but 50 years later was condemned resulting in a nondescript, $235,000, one-story, replacement building erected on the square in 1982 but with the old building renovated as a museum.

In 1890 Samuel Waters Allerton, a Chicago millionaire who established the First National Bank of Chicago, the city’s huge Union Stockyards and unsuccessfully ran for the city’s mayor, also incorporated the Allerton-Thompson Land & Livestock Company.

In 1899 Allerton’s firm began acquiring land in Wheeler County for a ranch to support the stockyards operation and less than five years later Allerton was considered the “third richest man in Chicago.”

Jim McKee: The theaters of Scottsbluff

In 1906 the corporation built a two-story, concrete block, 40-by-40 foot, Renaissance Revival building known as “Headquarters” on a six-foot-thick foundation of scrap iron and miscellaneous fill near Bartlett on what then comprised a 40,000 acre ranch. Allerton then sent nephews A. C. Allerton and Charles Thompson to the area to operate the ranch from Headquarters while living in a smaller frame house on the site. The company even established a private telephone line in Headquarters with a switchboard which also connected with a few local area homes and, in 1902, was connected to the Nebraska Telephone Company giving them long distance lines.

By 1910 the land company had become one of the principal taxpayers in Wheeler County but after Samuel Allerton died in February of 1914, leaving an estate of over $20 million, the corporation announced they would begin selling off the ranch in Nebraska. As land sales began in 1916 it was predicted the ranch would be broken up yielding about 200 farms and ranches.

In 1990 Headquarters, possibly patterned after Allerton’s Chicago mansion, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places at an address noted as the north side of Stone Avenue at 836 road.

Well known artist and sculptor Herb Mignery, who grew up near Bartlett, and with the efforts, planning and fundraising of Bob Nichols, has donated 38 cast sculptures for an outdoor gallery and garden around the courthouse/museum square which attracts visitors from a large area.

Jim McKee: The check that time forgot

Today Bartlett, about 70 miles north of Grand Island, is home to Wheeler Central Consolidated High School which, in 1963, had 69 students and still supports a handful of small businesses. The current population of Bartlett is 117, down from its peak of 176 in 1940, while Wheeler County, number 84 out of Nebraska’s 93 counties in terms of population is estimated to have 822 residents. Still that is double Arthur County’s 418 which has the smallest county population in the state.

12 Nebraska towns you may not have heard of

Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Mahoney State Park's new climbing wall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News