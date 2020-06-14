Jim McKee: Big county, small population

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of Nebraska’s largest counties in terms of area are those to the west, were the last to officially organize, have the smallest population and are the least known. Wheeler County, in what is called the north, northeast section of Nebraska is one of these. Once thought so large it should be divided, today has a population of only around 750.

The 1,152 square mile area of Wheeler County, named for Daniel H. Wheeler, was designated by the Nebraska Legislature in February of 1877 which also put the county seat at Cedar City.

As was often the case, the county seat location was a formality and intended to serve only until the citizens could vote on a site. The county was not officially organized until April of 1881 when J. F. Cummings was elected county clerk. With a total population of about 700, there were no villages as such, and the county records were kept at the clerk’s home, optimistically named Cummingsville.

It was indeed also then considered reasonable to divide the large county area in half while to its west sat a “great extent of unorganized territory.” Cummingsville did barely begin to develop and in 1880 reached its peak population of 25 when a post office opened, but in November of 1883, an election moved the county seat there from Cedar City.