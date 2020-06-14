Jim McKee: Big county, small population

Some of Nebraska’s largest counties in terms of area are those to the west, were the last to officially organize, have the smallest population and are the least known. Wheeler County, in what is called the north, northeast section of Nebraska is one of these. Once thought so large it should be divided, today has a population of only around 750.
The 1,152 square mile area of Wheeler County, named for Daniel H. Wheeler, was designated by the Nebraska Legislature in February of 1877 which also put the county seat at Cedar City.
As was often the case, the county seat location was a formality and intended to serve only until the citizens could vote on a site. The county was not officially organized until April of 1881 when J. F. Cummings was elected county clerk. With a total population of about 700, there were no villages as such, and the county records were kept at the clerk’s home, optimistically named Cummingsville.
It was indeed also then considered reasonable to divide the large county area in half while to its west sat a “great extent of unorganized territory.” Cummingsville did barely begin to develop and in 1880 reached its peak population of 25 when a post office opened, but in November of 1883, an election moved the county seat there from Cedar City.
Another vote in 1885 moved the county seat to Bartlett, named for Ezra Bartlett, who owned the townsite. The following year Bartlett was platted with nine square blocks and a courthouse square at its center. In July the post office opened.
A small frame courthouse was completed in 1888 and prophetically a $500 safe installed in 1894. An attempt to move the county seat to Ericson, named for the Erickson family but without the K, thanks to the 1880 post office’s misspelling, was made but the vote failed.
The Bartlett courthouse burned in 1917 however the safe preserved all county records. A new, handsome, two-story, concrete block courthouse was completed in 1920 but 50 years later was condemned resulting in a nondescript, $235,000, one-story, replacement building erected on the square in 1982 but with the old building renovated as a museum.
In 1890 Samuel Waters Allerton, a Chicago millionaire who established the First National Bank of Chicago, the city’s huge Union Stockyards and unsuccessfully ran for the city’s mayor, also incorporated the Allerton-Thompson Land & Livestock Company.
In 1899 Allerton’s firm began acquiring land in Wheeler County for a ranch to support the stockyards operation and less than five years later Allerton was considered the “third richest man in Chicago.”
In 1906 the corporation built a two-story, concrete block, 40-by-40 foot, Renaissance Revival building known as “Headquarters” on a six-foot-thick foundation of scrap iron and miscellaneous fill near Bartlett on what then comprised a 40,000 acre ranch. Allerton then sent nephews A. C. Allerton and Charles Thompson to the area to operate the ranch from Headquarters while living in a smaller frame house on the site. The company even established a private telephone line in Headquarters with a switchboard which also connected with a few local area homes and, in 1902, was connected to the Nebraska Telephone Company giving them long distance lines.
By 1910 the land company had become one of the principal taxpayers in Wheeler County but after Samuel Allerton died in February of 1914, leaving an estate of over $20 million, the corporation announced they would begin selling off the ranch in Nebraska. As land sales began in 1916 it was predicted the ranch would be broken up yielding about 200 farms and ranches.
In 1990 Headquarters, possibly patterned after Allerton’s Chicago mansion, was placed on the National Register of Historic Places at an address noted as the north side of Stone Avenue at 836 road.
Well known artist and sculptor Herb Mignery, who grew up near Bartlett, and with the efforts, planning and fundraising of Bob Nichols, has donated 38 cast sculptures for an outdoor gallery and garden around the courthouse/museum square which attracts visitors from a large area.
Today Bartlett, about 70 miles north of Grand Island, is home to Wheeler Central Consolidated High School which, in 1963, had 69 students and still supports a handful of small businesses. The current population of Bartlett is 117, down from its peak of 176 in 1940, while Wheeler County, number 84 out of Nebraska’s 93 counties in terms of population is estimated to have 822 residents. Still that is double Arthur County’s 418 which has the smallest county population in the state.
12 Nebraska towns you may not have heard of
Callaway
Callaway, population 531 as of the 2013 census, is 65 miles northwest of Kearney on Nebraska 40. The town is known for a Kite Flight event each Labor Day weekend and for an annual Pioneer Picnic.
Callaway’s motto is the "Heart of the Seven Valleys." "Seven Valleys" refers to the Seven Valleys that surround Callaway: James, Turner, Brown, Rye, Sand, (South) Loup and Wood Valley.
The town was settled after the Civil War and named after S.R. Callaway, second vice president and general manager of the Union Pacific Railroad when the Wood River grade was made from Kearney to the Callaway town site.
Edison
This town, which incorporated in 1907, wasn't named for Thomas Edison. "Edison, in the eastern part of Furnas County, was named for the son of R.H. Rohr, one of the owners of the first store," according to a write-up on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Virtual Nebraska website.
The frontier town early on had an opera house, two hotels, a blacksmith, hardware story and three churches. Its population is 131, according to the 2013 census.
Farwell
Farwell, population 122, is located on Nebraska 92 a few miles off U.S. 281. The town has its roots in the village of Posen, which flooded one too many times. In 1893, fed-up residents moved all the buildings to a new site overlooking the Loup River Valley. The town Farwell's name means "goodbye" in Danish, as in "goodbye" to Posen.
Farwell is only 15 miles from Sherman Reservoir State Recreation Area. It is also home to St. Anthony's Catholic Church, the oldest Polish Catholic church in Nebraska.
Palisade
The town of Palisade has been located at two sites, according to a history on UNL's Virtual Nebraska website. The town in the Frenchman River Valley began in 1879, but when the railroad missed the site by half a mile all but one of the buildings of the town were moved to put the town next to the rail line.
The town, with a population of 348 as of the 2013 census, is known for Palisade Pioneer Days each June. Attractions include the veterans memorial and POW camp, where German prisoners were held in the early 1940s.
Antioch
According to ghosttowns.com, Antioch was a mining town established during World War I to mine potash. Nebraska potash was used in the manufacture of fertilizer, Epsom salts, soda and other products.
The town, located in Sheridan County east of Alliance, once had 2,000 people, but in the late 1930s the demand for potash fell as foreign imports resumed. Today there are fewer than 25 people. Many of the original buildings remain in the town.
Taylor
The Sandhills village of Taylor is the only city in Loup County and hosts the county fair. It was surveyed and platted to 1883.
Taylor is a recreation center, with the Calamus Reservoir and State Recreation Area nearby. The town boasts a veterans memorial, a junior rodeo and an aboretum. The town had a 174 population as of the 2013 census.
Beemer
Beemer, population 666 in the 2013 census, is a village in Cuming County, southeast of Norfolk on U.S. 275.
The Beemer Play Days happen annually in July, and the town has a yuletide social in mid-December. The Indian Trails Country Club with a golf course is located just south of town on the bluffs of the Elkhorn River.
Leigh
Leigh is the site of the Colfax County Fair. The town also is known for a big car show and street dance, usually in August. The Maple Creek Recreation Area is located northwest of Leigh on Nebraska 91.
The town's history dates to 1873, when Stephen Miller hauled lumber from Schuyler for a one-room house at the present site of Leigh. By 1880, Leigh had a blacksmith shop, 10 dwellings and a population of 54. Yankee Road, south of town, was the dividing line -- homesteaders of English ancestory settled on the east, those of German descent to the west, and Czech and Irish immigrants filed claims to the north and south, according to a history on the city's website.
Leigh had a population of 400 in the 2013 census.
Nenzel
Nenzel, in Cherry County, had a population of 20 as of the 2013 census. The village is 30 miles west of Valentine.
The town was established by George Nenzel in 1885. He built the first frame building -- used as a store, post office, hotel and his family's living quarters.
The village features the Nenzel Range Garden, a walk-through setting of plantings native to the Sandhills. The town is 18 miles north of McKelvie National Forest.
Wynot
Wynot, population 168 as of 2013, has the Brooky Bottom recreation area and Wiseman Monument on the Missouri River east of town. The town is on the Shannon Trail, which relives the Lewis and Clark adventure in northeast Nebraska, and has the Private Shannon wood-carved statue.
Gavins Point Dam is 25 miles northwest of the town, which is located on Scenic Byway 12 in Cedar County.
Shubert
Shubert, population 147 in 2013, is in Richardson County in far southeastern Nebraska. The town is named after Henry W. Shubert, who purchased land on the prairie next to the Missouri River, according to UNL's Virtual Nebraska website; it was platted in 1883.
The area once was known for its fruit-growing potential, but today it is known more for its proximity to Indian Cave State Park.
Marsland
Marsland is a ghost town in the Panhandle's Dawes County along Nebraska 2 and 71. It was named after Thomas Marsland, a general freight agent of the CB&Q Railroad, with the first buildings constructed in the 1880s, according to a Virtual Nebraska history.
In its heyday Marsland had 800 residents and was known for agriculture and an ice-harvesting business along the Niobrara. A series of fires in the early 1900s ravaged the town, as well as drought. Today, few buildings remain, and only nine people were residing in the town at last count.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions.
