As Lincoln continues to grow to the east, past 100th Street at some points, at a seemingly ever-increasing rate, now that the once considered impenetrable obstacle of the Stevens Creek Watershed has been breached, several historic sites will undoubtedly be overrun or totally surrounded.
Some, like Eden’s Sky Ranch, still exist; others, like the Doubt Cemetery, risk being built over while sites like the second post office in Lancaster County, are already completely gone and forgotten.
Although a post office named Lancaster seems to have existed for about nine months in 1859, no clear evidence shows it ever operated. The first recorded post office in Lancaster County is then Gregory’s Basin which opened May 28, 1863, with John Gregory Jr. as postmaster at a salary of $1 per month and reported stamp sales of $65.06 during its entire existence near the salt flats.
The second post office in the county was Shirley’s Station on the east bank of Stevens’ Creek, which opened four months after Gregory’s Basin, with William Shirley as its first and only postmaster, who reported total stamp sales of $3.79 during its existence.
William Shirley was born in 1824 in Morgan County, Virginia, and moved to Ohio with his parents in 1835, arriving in Lancaster County in 1857 where he tentatively claimed land on Section 13 of Lancaster Precinct. He returned briefly to Bethlehem, Iowa, but when he came back to Lancaster County in the spring of 1858, he found “his” site claimed by another man.
He then managed to trade his horses for the land and a yoke of oxen, and began building a log cabin of oak, ash and cottonwood from the banks of the unnamed creek with some sawn lumber coming from Plattsmouth.
John Gregory wrote that Mr. Shirley was his newest neighbor to the east and that, in 1862, when he was traveling in a stagecoach “from Weeping Water to the salt basin [he] followed an Indian Trail ... [over] an absolutely unsettled waste of rolling prairie [until] Stevens’ Creek.” There he spent the night at what was known as Traveler’s Rest. There was a sign, hung on leather straps, at the inn, given to Mr. Shirley by a man who was allowed to stay without paying.
The creek’s name came from a man who arrived at the creek’s ford where “as many as 100 covered wagons camped ... waiting for [high] waters to recede.” One impatient man, named Stevens attempted to cross and lost all his furniture and belongings, working for three days to salvage what he could. Mr. Shirley said, “I guess we’ll have to call it Stevens’ Creek.”
An election was held Oct. 10, 1859, at Shirley’s house to choose Lancaster County officers. In 1863 William Shirley was elected for a two-year term as county commissioner while, at the same election, Lancaster County was divided into four precincts. In 1867 Mr. Shirley sold his 200-acre claim and 65 head of cattle to Jonathan Ball who farmed and continued operating Traveler’s Rest.
Mr. Shirley then moved to Lincoln, signing the petition to incorporate the capital city, then, in 1876, he took over the Central Hotel at 1233 N St. whose ad said Shirley, the ”Old Nebraska pioneer [had] a fund of reminiscences and anecdotes” to share.
Jonathan Ball began an unregistered cemetery on the Stevens’ Creek property for his wife and children with a stone monument, but by 1930 there were still at least a dozen of what, at one point held 40 graves. He subsequently sold the land, less the two-acre cemetery, to Michael Doubt.
From Lincoln, William Shirley moved to Wabash, Nebrask, where a newspaper story in 1898 said, at 75 years of age, he fell from the Girardet’s Store’s porch, about eight feet, but managed to walk home. William Shirley died at 92 in 1916 at his son George Shirley’s home in Lincoln.
The 1903 plat map of Lancaster County shows J. C. Doubt’s Sharon Stock Farm in the northeast quarter of Section 13 with Doubt’s Cemetery on the north side of Leighton Street about half a mile west of Stevens’ Creek and the Sharon Methodist Church in the extreme quarter of the section.
In 1930 the “Sharon Neighborhood” showed the Doubt Cemetery still extant with around a dozen mostly unmarked graves. That September the Traveler’s Rest building was moved about a mile where it was used on Joe Hedges farm.
In the 1970s Sky Ranch Acres or Eden’s Sky Ranch addition built a 30-home subdivision around a 1,700 foot by 70 foot-wide, grass runway which was annexed to Lincoln in 2012. Today the homes, some of which also have airplane hangars, are located at what is now called Pester Airport. Traveler’s Rest has been completely lost but presumably Doubt’s Cemetery and the 12 or so graves with one stone monument still exist but, being unregistered and unrecorded, probably faces being built over with homes, streets, or lawns.
Seven years ago: Ideal Grocery fire in Lincoln
You could say that Ideal Grocery was the “Cheers” bar of Lincoln grocery stores, where everybody knew your name.
In an age where “there you go” has sadly become an accepted norm for “thank you,” and "no problem" is the substitute for "you're welcome," Ideal Grocery was the epitome of old-fashioned values. The store's employees sincerely appreciated their customers and made them feel at home. “Thank you” was much more than lip service in the checkout lane, and it came with a smile.
Many years ago, the twin-weekly in Iowa that gave me my start in the newspaper business had a sign in its production area that said: “A customer isn’t an interruption of our work; they are the purpose of it.”
The sign might not have existed at Ideal Grocery, but that business philosophy was certainly a way of life at 905 S. 27th St. It was introduced by founder Gardner Moore in 1920, passed on to several generations of the Moore family that followed him, and continued in 2012 when partners at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer bought the store.
Lincoln’s oldest grocery store, Ideal went up in flames during an early-morning fire May 19 that investigators have determined was accidental. They concluded that the blaze originated in the back of the store in the area of the compressor room.
From the trademark green awning to the employees’ green aprons, the welcome mat was always out at Ideal, roughly 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. The store was legendary for its flavorful cuts of meat and an equally prodigious produce department.
Having done a number of business stories during the store’s 20-year partnership with Neighborhood Extra, I looked at the piles of bricks, blocks and broken glass last weekend and sensed a loss of community, much like the neighbors who saw the importance of having thriving local businesses in their area and embraced the partnership.
Numbed by the loss, I reflected on the sadness of a landmark suddenly missing in the heart of Lincoln, where greetings and laughter had been replaced by cranes removing compressors and fire investigators looking at electrical wiring.
If a business could ever be considered a family friend, Ideal Grocery filled the role. From the hand-lettered signage to the best chicken salad in town, Ideal was many things to many people. Stopping for one of their patented flat-iron steaks to take home and throw on the grill was a much-anticipated reward after a long day at the office.
The silver lining in all of this, of course, is that the blaze occurred after hours and no one hurt. Buildings can be replaced.
Store partner Chad Winters said he and his partners are still considering what to do and haven’t ruled out rebuilding.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him at P.O. Box 5575, Lincoln, NE, 68505 or at jim@leebooksellers.com.