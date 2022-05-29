Jim McKee: As Lincoln grew, so did its need for school on the northeast side

As the incorporated villages that surrounded Lincoln were annexed, they brought their own schools with them. As they were assimilated, new buildings followed, often on their old sites, while a few disappeared.

University Place, annexed to Lincoln in 1926, added its population of 5,450 to the capital city and, though few now realize it, brought two, not one, high schools with it.

When Nebraska Wesleyan opened in September of 1888 in University Place, whose post office was briefly named Athens, the “campus was devoid of trees and shrubs.”

To accommodate elementary school graduates, an academy was opened that October in the south end of Old Main’s basement. While some classes were also held above a drug store on Warren Avenue (now 48th Street), the city of University Place built a 2½-story, frame building at about today’s 47th and Adams streets. The eight rooms, four per floor, hosted the first class of nine girls and two boys in 1891, while the Wesleyan Academy continued in the college’s teacher training department.

The original University High School building was soon outgrown and replaced in 1911-12 with a two-story-plus sunlight lower level, brick building with 219 students in the high school.

Elementary and kindergarten classes were on the lower floor, with junior and senior high classes on the upper two floors. Still crowded, a wooden-beamed gym “of a temporary type” was constructed just south of the school for use of the students, as well as the community, in 1919. That year also saw publication of the first Ecalpinu yearbook. Neither Latin nor Greek, the mellifluous word Ecalpinu was simply Uni Place spelt backward.

A house was then purchased across the street from the school for home economic classes. The “Annex” was “considered an uneconomical use of district funds and abandoned” a short time later.

In its May 1926 meeting, the Lincoln School Board minutes highlighted two discussions. Construction of Irving Junior High School was awarded to Rokahr & Sons for $293,700, and considerable time was given to the imminent annexation of University Place and its effect on the Lincoln school system.

With University Place’s annexation, University Place High School was renamed Jackson High in 1927. The school was named for William Robert Jackson, who graduated from the University of Nebraska. Jackson went on to become a high school teacher, high school principal, city school superintendent, county superintendent, state schools superintendent then dean of Nebraska Wesleyan’s teachers' college. At Wesleyan, Professor Jackson established a summer normal school curriculum in the new Conservatory building.

Almost concurrent with the new Jackson High School, and with the closure of Nebraska Wesleyan High School in 1931, Jackson’s enrollment of just less than 300 made it “one of the largest high schools in Nebraska.”

By 1935 Jackson’s enrollment reached 560 in a building originally designed to accommodate 500. The Lincoln Public School survey of 1935 noted Huntington Elementary School, across from Jackson on the same school grounds, with an average enrollment of 344, had an annual operating cost per 100 students of $713, the lowest of all Lincoln elementary schools. That compared with $7,780 at Lake View School, the highest. Then, in late November of 1939, the gym, which held some classes, sporting events, banquets, plays and musical programs, burned to the ground.

The pressure on student capacity at Bethany and University Place high schools forced plans for a new building to incorporate them and Havelock. A “well-drained, 30-acre tract at 63rd and Adams, equidistant from all three existing schools,” was purchased and would house a new school “to serve all pupils in grades X, XI and XII.”

With the opening of Northeast High School in 1941, Jackson High School held its last commencement for 117 seniors. Jackson’s principal, Robin S. Mickle, along with several teachers and staff, including Mabel Thompson, Jocy Carter and Myrtle Clark, moved to the new consolidated Northeast. Wesleyan closed its elementary school in 1942, with students transferred to Huntington, named for Nebraska Wesleyan Chancellor D.W.C. Huntington.

Jackson Highs building was boarded up but then temporarily converted into a men’s dormitory for Wesleyan in 1946. The following year, as Huntington became crowded, the old Jackson building’s first floor also was used for elementary school classes until 1950, when Wesleyan’s dorms were completed, allowing Huntington Elementary to take over both buildings.

In 1998, the new Huntington School building was completed, and the old structure razed, with the 1912 cornerstone salvaged and built into the new building’s entry hall. Huntington’s current enrollment is 490, with 42 teachers and staff. Bricks from Havelock, Bethany and Jackson high schools are likewise built into a wall at Northeast High.

