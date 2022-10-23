Jim McKee: An ever-shifting border

Before the creation of Nebraska Territory in 1854, it was illegal to settle west of the Missouri River without permission from the U. S. government.

Exceptions were made for missionaries, fur traders, military forts and fur trading posts. As the western border of the U. S. existed as the middle of the Missouri River, that too became a moving target as the river’s course moved continually so that sites once in what would become Nebraska sat in Iowa and conversely, Iowa sites found themselves suddenly on the west side of the river, technically outside the U. S.

Confusion reigned with locations like “Nebraska Post Office,” which was located in Iowa. Likewise, St. Mary, Iowa is confusingly sometimes in Nebraska.

In about 1810 Manuel Lisa dubbed the vista from the bluffs on the west side of the Missouri River as a “Belle Vue,” giving name to the site of the later Bellevue, Nebraska. In 1805 Pierre Gregoire Sylvester Sarpy was baptized, later to be more commonly known as Peter A. (from his mother’s maiden name of L’ Abadie) Sarpy.

At the age of 19, in 1824, Sarpy was appointed an Indian trader, arriving in what would, 30 years later, become Nebraska Territory, working for the American Fur Co. The fur trading post at Bellevue became a location on the Missouri where bales of furs were centralized to be broken down and then shipped down river to St. Louis for sale. Some of the trappers then wintered at Bellevue, slowly building a population.

At some point, Sarpy opened another post across the river, which became known as Trader’s Point, where he mainly traded with travelers and settlers while at Bellevue he also traded with American Indians where “all Indians were obliged to do their buying regardless of which side of the river they lived on. [Trader’s Point] was substantially larger than Bellevue, with three stores and ‘good looking homes.’”

The river itself, at that point in time, was considerably east of today’s course, and it is possible that Sarpy and his cousin Alexandre Papin began a ferry across the river there as early as the 1830s. It was also evident that the river was beginning to erode its banks there in the 1830s.

In 1837, about a mile north of Plattsmouth, the government created a sub-agency for the Pottawattamie Indians, which they named Council Bluffs, not to be confused with the point farther upstream which we today call Council Bluffs. In 1843 the sub-agency was relocated to Trader’s Point and named Point aux Poules. A year later the “first American wagon then bound for California crossed the Missouri” just to the west.

On June 14, 1846, Sarpy’s ferry began transporting Mormons and their supplies which were so numerous it required a week to get the entire party across. On the western side of the river, the Mormons set up a temporary camp, possibly at today’s Fontenelle Forest, where fresh water and timber were readily available. Their crossing was supplemented and largely replaced only days later as the Mormons established a new river crossing at Florence/Winter Quarters on June 29.

The volume of mail created at the river crossing in 1849 by gold-seekers headed west was “all dated Council Bluffs” being still the site of the Council bluffs Indian Agency. This led to the creation of “Nebraska Post Office [at] Pull Point,” Iowa, with Daniel Reed as postmaster. In 1853 the Iowa legislature moved to “baptize ... Kainesville (sic.) with the historic name of Council Bluffs” at today’s location while Trader’s Point post office came into being opposite Bellevue.

In the spring of 1852 flooding first caused delays up to six weeks in ferry crossings and by June, the original Trader’s Point dock was “completely drowned out.” This caused Sarpy to move his ferry operation four miles south to Saint Mary on the east/Iowa side of the river but also afforded him the opportunity to apply for a steam ferry corporation which was granted by the Iowa Legislature in 1852-53.

The new steam ferry, operational by 1855, allowed him to carry 50 wagons, charging each $10, meaning he could realize $500 per crossing which, with four crossings per day, brought in $2,000 a day! July 15, 1854, also saw the publication of the Nebraska Palladium in Iowa but with circulation intended for the west side of the river and thus is considered Nebraska’s first newspaper.

On Feb. 9, 1854, Peter Sarpy, Stephen Decatur and others formed the Old Town Company which incorporated the city of Bellevue. By the summer of the following year, all Mormon river traffic had moved north while gold-seekers switched to Omaha ferries, causing Sarpy to close the steam ferry at Trader’s Point and leave Bellevue.

In 1860 the river also wiped out St. Mary and in January of 1865 Peter Sarpy died. Today the site of what has been variously known as Trader’s Point/Point aux Poules/Sarpy’s Ferry/Ferryville/Sarpy’s Point or Louse Point is on Applewood Drive south of I-29 in Iowa across the river from Bellevue and exists only as a monument erected by the Pottawattamie County Historic Trail Association.