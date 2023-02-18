Through the years, what would become known as Territorial Road B, the Oregon Trail Cutoff, the O. L. D., the S. Y. A., the D. L. D., The Lincoln Highway, Highway 2 and a few assorted names, numbers and letters all started off as unnamed paths worn by animals, then the American Indian. All fanned out from roadways originally leading to the salt basin which flooded today’s city of Lincoln.

Before 1800, American Indians had been following animal paths like several from the Missouri River to what, in 1859, would become Lancaster County, to the salt basin north west of today’s downtown Lincoln. In the 1830s John T. Irving, a relative of American author Washington Irving, described the salt source which became part of a sort of travel guide making the area an important destination on travels west.

Because shipping by water was faster and more economical than animal-powered wagons, Table Creek/Nebraska City became (Old) Fort Kearny, a steamboat landing with westward trails to Fort Child/(New) Fort Kearny and the main Oregon Trail to the west.

The trail, known as the Oregon Trail Cutoff, followed the Native American trail just to the south of later Lincoln, increased with the 1849 gold rush and again in 1858 when it merged with the Oregon Trail. Major Joseph Brown’s Prairie Engine, an ill-fated, steam-powered locomotive without rails, improved the trail with bridges in 1862 and, though the Civil War ended the experiment a few miles west of Nebraska City, it made the general route part of a popular road west.

With Nebraska statehood in 1867 the Midland-Pacific Railroad formed in Nebraska City in a race to be the first railroad to Lincoln, the new state capital, and win thousands of land grants as a prize. The Burlington & Missouri River Railroad, however, beat the Midland-Pacific, which chose the old Oregon trail Cutoff as a route. As road development became more prominent, the Nebraska legislature passed a bill saying “all section lines, become roads” which also made maps more definable.

As the 20th century dawned, the old cutoff became identified as Territorial Road B, then Nebraska Highway 2, still roughly following that original trail and a road, through unmarked and virtually all dirt formed, which went from Omaha to Denver through Lincoln and commonly referred to as the O. L. D.

Nearly two decades later, in 1920, as automobile traffic increased , the still unofficial name became the D. L. D. or Detroit, Lincoln, Denver. In Omaha, the Fontenelle Hotel was just completed, and a “Welcome-to-Omaha” arch was erected over the highway at 18th and Farnam.

About the same time, poured concrete signs, some banjo-shaped and others as posts, appeared with the letters D. L. D. on two sides opposite the distance to Lincoln in miles on the other sides. Also other, more-or-less official signposts for both the O. L. D. and D. L. D. were simply white-painted bands with letters in black, on poles.

The year 1922 saw the legislature assign prefix numbers to automobile license plates, numbered from 1 to 93. The smallest prefix went to the county with the most registered cars, Douglas County, with 93 assigned to Hooker with the fewest.

This system is still in place, unchanged as the registration numbers have increased, except in the counties with the highest number of vehicles. A Lincoln map published that year by Latsch’s Stationers showed the D. L. D., official then renamed Highway 6, entering Lincoln at the still separate city of Havelock and the S. Y. A. or Seward-York-Aurora Highway’s exit from Lincoln on a northwest diagonal, now non-extant road from about 10th and Charleston running adjacent to the old city dump.

In 1952 a federal act created the National System of Interstate Defense Highways. Construction of I-80 began in Nebraska in 1957 and, on October 17, 1974, a gold/brass link was poured west of Sidney marking the 455-mile highway across Nebraska’s completion, the first state in the union to complete its Interstate, clearly putting Lincoln on a transcontinental highway. Also, the now virtually completed, 11-mile, South Bypass connects Highway 77 with Highway 2, much of it directly covering the Oregon Trail Cutoff adds another interstate connection.