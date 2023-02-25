As permanent settlement became legal with the establishment of Nebraska Territory in 1854, Iowans quickly crossed the Missouri River with plans of making a fortune and quickly moving on.

Some, like Thomas Doane, arrived and, in less than five years, were gone, but few left as indelible a mark as Doane, lasting over 150 years.

Thomas Doane was born in September 1821 to John and Polly Doane, with John recorded as being a member of the original Plymouth Colony. After elementary school, Thomas attended an academy in Cape Cod, which had been established by his father, who was also a well-respected attorney.

At 19, Thomas attended Phillips (English) Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. Upon graduation, at 21, he studied civil engineering under Samuel Felton for three years before starting an engineering practice in Charlestown, Massachusetts, with his brother Charles.

In 1847 Thomas was appointed resident engineer for the Cheshire Railroad in New Hampshire but returned to Charlestown two years later. In 1863 Doane was commissioned, as chief engineer, to build the five-mile Hoosac railroad tunnel in Massachusetts, which was to begin his worldwide fame and professional career in engineering. On its completion, the two borings, headed inward from each side of the hill, met midway at the unprecedented variation of only 9/16th and 5/16th of one inch.

After his wife Sophie died, Doane in 1869 was appointed chief engineer and superintendent of the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad in Nebraska, an extension of the C. B. & Q. Railroad system.

In June and July of 1870 Doane and Cyrus Woodman, who oversaw construction, set up their offices above a Plattsmouth saloon when other quarters proved unavailable. Because there was no Missouri River bridge, one of Doane’s first responsibilities was to purchase the steamboat “President” and create a ferry system bringing construction and operating materials across the river at Plattsmouth, then contracting for 60 miles of grading and, in less than four years after moving to Nebraska, complete surveying and building 241 miles of track.

In 1858 Nebraska University was established on a 112-acre tract at Fontanelle. Operating under the Congregational Church in Nebraska, the school, and along with it the hopes of Fontanelle obtaining the state capital, withered, causing the school’s end in August 1873. Although many contended it simply moved to Crete, the university’s minutes show it was abandoned.

Among Thomas Doane’s personal plans was the establishment of a college or university in Nebraska, and that idea grew as he oversaw the railroad’s expansion. It was Doane who designated the Burlington’s lines west from Lincoln in alphabetical order from Asylum to Inland, with many names stemming from his Massachusetts home — Dorchester, Exeter, Harvard and eventually Lowell.

Doane, along with his personal friend George S. Harris, land commissioner for the Burlington Railroad in Lincoln, held several meetings at Plattsmouth’s Brooks House hotel which included Rev. Frederick Alley. Alley, who became the first minister at Crete’s Congregational Church with help from Doane, incorporated the Crete Academy in May 1871.

That June, Thomas Doane moved from Plattsmouth to Crete with his family and second wife. Doane and his associates arranged to have the railroad set aside 80 acres of land, which ultimately increased to 600 acres, for a college, with the academy supplying entrance-level students.

The city of Crete was platted by the railroad in 1870, which subsequently gave the college 50 city lots in addition to the 600 acres. The two railroad land grants were contingent on the college raising $30,000, which prompted Doane to pledge $10,000 personally to the proposal. The same year, Doane built a 1 ½-story frame house, “The Grange,” just south of the proposed College Section.

The college was formally organized July 11, 1872. As the preparatory department opened, Doane personally gave an additional $20,000. It was only natural for Alley to then suggest the college be named Doane in Thomas Doane’s honor.

In the summer of 1873, Thomas Doane and family moved back to Massachusetts, though daughter Helen remained in Crete, marrying David Perry, the first president of Doane College, with the couple then moving into The Grange.

In Massachusetts, Doane continued his engineering practice, surveying the Northern Pacific Railroad and becoming its chief engineer. Thomas Doane died in October 1897 in Vermont with his will leaving a considerable provision for Doane College and its permanent endowment.

During his few years in Crete, Doane organized a town band, was instrumental in establishing the Congregational Church, organized and was the first president of the State Bank of Crete, designed the Doane College seal, was on the college board for years and nearly always attended its annual commencement. The Grange succumbed to a fire in 1942, but his Nebraska tenure is still active over 150 years after his 1869 arrival.