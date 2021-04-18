Jim McKee: A room with a view in Fremont

In 1859-60 Margaret Turner purchased about half of a block of property from the Fremont Town Company at Fifth and Military Road/Main Street for the princely sum of $3 and then built the Valley House hotel on it. At about the same time the Fremont House hotel was also built about two blocks away on the southwest corner of Third and Main Street though it was sometimes, apparently erroneously, shown at Fourth and Broadway.

The Fremont fire department organized in 1869 “as the third regular organization in the state” and reported one of its first major fires on Aug. 17, 1870, when the Omaha House hotel on E Street burned. Another fire in July of the flowing year destroyed A. W. Tennant’s $26,000 Fremont House hotel at Fourth and Broadway. This building had a full third floor with mansard roof and an open porch on each of its street front floors

In 1873 two hotels were added to the city’s inventory: the two-story City Hotel between Fifth and Sixth on Main Street and the $20,000 Occidental Hotel built at Sixth and Broadway by the Fremont Building Association.