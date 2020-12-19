Jim McKee: A real 150th anniversary

Although the Unitarian Church of Lincoln celebrated its centennial in 1998 because of what a Canadian church historian termed a “parallel movement,” they are celebrating their sesquicentennial or 150th anniversary in 2020.
On Aug. 22, 1869, the first Unitarian Church in Nebraska, in fact the first church of that denomination in the Great Plains, was established in Omaha by Rev. H. F. Bond. It subsequently purchased land at 17th and Cass streets.
There the congregation built a small brick chapel with plans to add a larger church to the north. In 1890 the First Universalist Church of Omaha organized and built a $15,000 brick building at 19th and Lathrop.
In Lincoln Mary Monell, wife of lumberyard owner J. D. Monell, called a meeting of six interested Lincolnites at their home on the northwest corner of 13th and H streets with the intent of organizing a Universalist church in the capital city.
Prominent in that small group of six families was Laura Pound, wife of Judge Stephen Pound and mother of Louise, Olivia and Roscoe, who individually, subsequently, became a Lincoln High School teacher/administrator, University of Nebraska professor and dean of the Harvard Law School.
Although from a Quaker family, Laura Biddlecome convinced her father to send her to Lombard College, a Universalist college in Galesburg, Illinois, which admitted women and was the site of one of the Lincoln-Douglas debates. Laura married Stephen Pound in Macedon, New York, in 1869 then moved to Lincoln, where she not only was involved in establishing the Universalist Church but the Lincoln Public Library, where she served on the board of over a decade, and also was instrumental in starting the local D. A. R. chapter, served on the board of the Antelope Park Botanical Garden/Zoo, Haden Art Association and was active in the University of Nebraska.
Mary Monell knew the Nebraska Capital Commission had set aside three lots for each of 10 religious denominations in 1867 and although the Universalists were not stipulated in the original 10, she was able to get a subsequent grant for lots on the northwest corner of 12th and H streets in Block 127 while then meeting in the state Capitol’s Senate chamber.
Mary Monell also established the original subscription to build a chapel on the lots, collected the funds and issued the call for the original minister James Gerton (sometimes erroneously spelled Gerten) who arrived in 1871. Mary also “saw that the work was done and paid the bills” for the building which was dedicated June 22, 1872, as the “first church building in Nebraska by the Universalists.” The chapel, as illustrated above, sat on the north end of the corner lot and faced east.
The depression of 1873 intervened, and the general secretary of the Universalist Church announced his office would be unable to continue to financially support the Lincoln church. Rev. Gerton was forced to resign and the chapel building was rented out to other denominations until 1883 when local funding enabled the hiring of E. H. Chapin as their second pastor. As membership growth resumed, a parsonage was built in 1886 and in 1892 the Universalist Society replaced the chapel with a $20,000 stone church on the same site.
In the spring of 1899, All Souls Unitarian Church was organized with many of the Lincoln Universalists as charter members among its core of 98. The Universalists then dissolved their corporation, and that December the Unitarians assumed all their assets including the stone church building. The first pastor of All Souls became Arthur L. Weatherly. By 1916 the original congregation of 98 had grown to 165.
As the 1892 stone church aged and showed its age, the congregation, like all downtown sited churches, began to follow its members, moving south and east and, in the 1950s, the Unitarians investigated land in the Taylor Section which was bounded by 56th, 70th, A and O streets. The land ultimately chosen was in the southwest quarter section of the Taylor property where Eastridge Presbyterian Church had just turned down a tract on A Street as being too far east. In 1957 the Unitarians acquired 2.3 acres, mostly from Strauss Brothers Construction Co., on which they were then developing the Eastridge subdivision.
Groundbreaking for the new church was held June 5, the cornerstone was laid December 11 and the service of dedication was held Oct. 1, 1961, the same year the Unitarian and Universalist Churches merged as the Unitarian Universalist Association with most congregations retaining their original names.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
