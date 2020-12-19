Jim McKee: A real 150th anniversary

Mary Monell knew the Nebraska Capital Commission had set aside three lots for each of 10 religious denominations in 1867 and although the Universalists were not stipulated in the original 10, she was able to get a subsequent grant for lots on the northwest corner of 12th and H streets in Block 127 while then meeting in the state Capitol’s Senate chamber.

Mary Monell also established the original subscription to build a chapel on the lots, collected the funds and issued the call for the original minister James Gerton (sometimes erroneously spelled Gerten) who arrived in 1871. Mary also “saw that the work was done and paid the bills” for the building which was dedicated June 22, 1872, as the “first church building in Nebraska by the Universalists.” The chapel, as illustrated above, sat on the north end of the corner lot and faced east.

The depression of 1873 intervened, and the general secretary of the Universalist Church announced his office would be unable to continue to financially support the Lincoln church. Rev. Gerton was forced to resign and the chapel building was rented out to other denominations until 1883 when local funding enabled the hiring of E. H. Chapin as their second pastor. As membership growth resumed, a parsonage was built in 1886 and in 1892 the Universalist Society replaced the chapel with a $20,000 stone church on the same site.