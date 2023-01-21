Jim McKee: A piece of history spared

One of Hastings, Nebraska’s earliest residents also built one of the city’s first stone buildings, and even though the downtown core has suffered more than one multi-building fire, about half of the building still stands and retains its character. Although often forgotten, the building was also host to several important historic events.

Although Adams County, named for U.S. President John Adams, was created by the Nebraska Legislature in 1867, in 1870 its total population was listed in the U.S. census at 19, but so rapid was immigration that only a year later Juniata was voted county seat by 29 registered voters.

In April of 1872, E. E. Brown, agent for the St. Joe & Denver City Railroad, arrived in Juniata and asked Adams County for $75,000 in bonds to complete 25 miles of track. The residents, feeling the railroad would be built with or without their financial support, declined the bond issue.

In 1871, what would soon develop as Hastings, was the farmstead of Walter M. Micklem, which, after voters turned down the bonds for the railroad, had only three small buildings including Moore’s store on what would later become Saunders Avenue.

To Juniata’s surprise it was there that the S. J. & D. C. Railroad built through, some seven miles east of the county seat, in the summer of 1872. The following month Micklem sold Thomas Farrell, who had just arrived from Illinois, “a one half interest in the site for $500.”

Micklem and Farrell then platted the old farmstead, bounded by South Street, 7th Street, St. Joseph, and Burlington avenues. In 1873 the two men then joined others in forming the Hastings Town Co. with capital stock of $4,000 to form and promote the village named for Thomas D. Hastings, the railroad’s construction engineer. The new town was suddenly doubly important as the point where the S. J. & D. C. met and crossed the Burlington & Missouri River Railroad.

In April of 1874, just as the town company was about to officially dissolve, the Adams County commissioners incorporated the city of Hastings. An election, on May 4, 1875, was determined to not be official but a second ballot, on Sept. 22, elected Farrell as city engineer, member of the city council and briefly as street commissioner with G. W. Mowrey elected as town marshal. In 1878 a highly contested election moved the county seat from Juniata to Hastings.

Thomas Farrell’s public service record was extensive. In 1879 he served on the committee which secured the site of Hastings Presbyterian College, in 1881 he was appointed county surveyor, in 1885, as city engineer, he drew the plans for a new municipal water works at 13th and Denver, in 1888 he was appointed to the City Park Committee, 1889 saw him appointed to plan and build a city sewer system and in 1891 he contracted to pave and build a street connection between the B. & M. R. Railroad and the S. J. & D. C. Railroad depots.

On Sept. 14, 1879, a fire destroyed 33 buildings, representing a major portion of central Hastings. In response, T. E. Farrell hired Hastings architect Charles Rittenhouse to design a fireproof stone office building with cast iron front on the southeast corner of Second and Denver streets.

The sandstone utilized in the two-story building was quarried about 500 miles to the west in Farrell’s Cripple Creek, Colorado, quarry. The second floor housed Adams County’s Courthouse as well as Rittenhouse’s architectural offices from which he designed a number of Hastings buildings including the Adams County Courthouse in 1889.

On March 26, 1883, Hastings grocer C. M. Millett was walking home with his day’s receipts, when he was accosted by three masked men who robbed him and, as he attempted to run, killed him. Traced by their discarded masks to the tablecloth in their rooming house, the three were captured and held in a room in the courthouse/Farrell Block. Thirty-three masked vigilantes broke them out of confinement and though Charles Dietrich was able to save the youngest, the other two were promptly lynched.

When the new courthouse was completed, the second floor of the Farrell Block became the Elk’s Lodge rooms. Thomas Farrell died Dec. 8, 1902, at his then home in Cripple Creek, Colorado.

The city of Hastings continued to prosper and, was by 1906, served by nine railroads. The S. J. & C. C. Railroad was bankrupt in 1884 when it was purchased by the Union Pacific and change from its then name of St. Joe & Western to the St. Joe & Grand Island Railroad.

In 1953 another major fire destroyed the eastern half of the Farrell Block, which was principally occupied by the State Theatre but the extant, corner portion, now the oldest building in Hastings’ downtown, was placed on the National Register of Historic Buildings.