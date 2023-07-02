It’s perhaps not a surprise that, as the Nebraska Territory formed in 1854, some of the first settlers were lawyers. Their number also claimed some interesting names.

Can you imagine discovering opposing counsel’s names were Champion, Experience or Savage? The first Nebraska attorney was extremely experienced, well qualified and became one of the most important legal figures well into statehood. It is therefore no coincidence that Experience Estabrook was known as the “father of Nebraska law.”

Experience Estabrook was born in 1813 in Lebanon, New Hampshire. No explanation of his first name has ever come to light. After moving to New York state, he attended Dickinson College in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, then graduated from Marshall College’s law school in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, and was admitted to the state bar. While living in Wisconsin, he was elected to the state legislature and became the state’s attorney general.

After being appointed the first U.S. attorney for the Territory of Nebraska by President Franklin Pierce and confirmed by the U.S. Senate, he set out for Nebraska. Arriving at Council Bluffs, Iowa, on Jan. 21, 1855, he could have crossed the river on the then operating ferry but instead elected to wait until Jan. 23 to cross on the ice. On arrival at Omaha City, he discovered he was the only member of the bar in the entire territory.

A month after his arrival the Nebraska Supreme Court was organized in the Hall of Representatives in the temporary state house at Ninth and Farnam.

As the U.S. attorney, Estabrook was on hand. That summer he brought his family to Omaha City where they took up residence in what would later be their barn. He noted that the roof was of sod on pole supports, had no floor but straw and sat on a slope. During rain storms the roof leaked so badly they had to bail out using a wash tub. Within days, Judge Lake appointed him prosecuting attorney to serve until the first election.

In 1858 the Fifth Territorial Legislature established the Board of Agriculture, which included Estabrook, and led to the first territorial fair, which was held in Nebraska City, Sept. 21-23 of 1859. This proved to be not only the only territorial fair in Nebraska but the only territorial fair ever held in the U.S.

In October of 1858, the election for delegate to the U.S. Congress pitted Democrat Estabrook against Republican Samuel Daily. Estabrook was noted as an attorney, well-educated, cultured and refined while Daily was none of these and his one credential was his popularity in his party.

Estabrook won the election 3,100 to 2,800 and assumed his seat in Congress. Daily however challenged the election, particularly the results from Buffalo County where 292 votes were cast for Estabrook and none for him ... and the county was not yet organized to even hold elections.

Another vote was discarded when there were more votes cast than there were registered voters. Both sides gained and lost and ultimately Estabrook netted 2,671 to Daily’s 2,790 and the Republican controlled U. S. House of Representatives gave the seat to Daily almost exactly one year later.

In the interim, Estabrook was instrumental in the “first bill for a Pacific railroad charter.” The title of general came when he served on the staff of adjutant general John M. Thayer during the campaign against the Pawnee.

Basically, the troops arrived, and the Pawnee surrendered. In 1863 Estabrook was on the committee organizing the groundbreaking for the Union Pacific Railroad and three years later was appointed by the governor to codify Nebraska’s laws.

At some early point he was the attorney for the Council Bluffs & Nebraska Ferry Company, originally the Lone Tree Ferry, which was prominent in establishing Omaha City, for which he received the entire city block bounded by 16th, 17th, Chicago, and Cass streets which, in 1893, was valued at a jaw-dropping $300,000.

On March 26, 1894, Experience Estabrook, “a man of splendid physique,” and “father of Nebraska law,” died and was buried at Forest Lawn. Estabrook, an eloquent proponent of woman suffrage, a “brilliant orator and ... polished writer,” who professed eminent domain for the benefit of private corporations was wrong, and who “introduced the first bill to abolish slavery in Nebraska,” sadly left no street, park, village of county with his name.