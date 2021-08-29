Jim McKee: A long, winding road for settlers heading west in Nebraska

One diary of a westward immigrant still described old Fort Kearny in 1849 as “lots of log houses and on 8 square blockhouses (sic.) in the center (and) parade grounds are beautiful.” The trail from the Missouri River to new Fort Kearny headed northwest from the river, first merging with the Plattsmouth Road and thence to Saline Ford, today known as Ashland, where a narrow limestone outcropping had provided an all weather crossing of Salt Creek “as firm as a paved road,” which had been used as early as the 1830s. From Saline Ford the trail ran through what was later Swedeburg then near Brainerd and David City before turning southwest to new Fort Kearny, about 225 miles from its start at the Missouri River.