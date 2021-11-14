Jim McKee: A history of the Home for Boys

The organization first considered locating in a large brick house at 14th and Martha streets but determined it was not close enough to the downtown area. That December the Paul Kuhns house and neighboring apartment building at 304 N. 22nd, the northwest corner of 22nd and Davenport, was purchased for $25,000.

Tinley Combs, the first corporation president, gave $5,000 and pledged $417 per month for the following year to the plan, enabling the organization to reorganize the house to accommodate 36 boys. In March of 1921, 10-year-old James King became the first orphan-resident and by year’s end the home had served 67 boys. Although only one year old, it had obviously already outgrown its site.

In 1854 James Megeath arrived in Omaha on his way to the California gold fields but instead elected to stay. The following year he and his brother Samuel started a dry goods store near 14th and Farnam. Samuel and another brother, Joseph, later established Willow Springs Distillery as well.