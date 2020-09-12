Jim McKee: A history of high schools

One of the incorporators of the Nebraska Christian University was Lincoln real estate promoter J. Z. Briscoe, who also helped develop the village of Bethany Heights around it.

In 1890 Nebraska Christian University changed its name to Cotner College to honor its major benefactor, and in 1918 a second high school/academy was created in the village within the college. The 1921-22 school year for Cotner Academy, whose colors of blue and white and mascot of a bulldog, matched with the college, had 35 students enrolled in its four-year program. Unfortunately, the college and academy closed in 1933, victims of the Great Depression.

In 1871 John Bennett, an official of the Midland Pacific Railroad out of Nebraska City arrived in Lancaster County and named the new town on the railroad’s right of way 18 miles southeast of Lincoln, in his own honor. Somehow the railroad depot or post office misspelled his name and the town became Bennet, which was never corrected.

On April 12, 1888, the village was incorporated and within a year Professor F. W. Scott established the Union Academy on a 20-acre campus just north of Bennet, west of the cemetery.