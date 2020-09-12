Jim McKee: A history of high schools

In 1994 Lincoln attorney Lawrence Murphy compiled Pages of History, a listing and history of all Nebraska high schools from the establishment of the Nebraska Territory in 1854 up to the point the book was published.
Murphy chronicled 46 distinct high schools in Lancaster County, not including name changes, but including several most readers will never have encountered. Some of these lasted only a few years, some only months. Two of these high schools, or academies as they were sometimes known, were located in Bethany Heights, while the third, located in Bennet, Nebraska, was missed in the 1994 book’s compilation.
Bethany Heights, a town created with the construction of Nebraska Christian University east of Lincoln, established its first high school classes in a frame building at what would today be North Cotner Boulevard and Fairfax Street.
In 1915 the high school occupied the entire second floor of the new two-story brick school, which replaced the frame structure, and the following year the first class of those completing a 12-year high school curriculum, graduated.
By the 1924-25 school year there were 117 students enrolled in Bethany High School, and the following year the village of Bethany was annexed by the city of Lincoln. In 1941 the last class graduated from Bethany High School as the new Northeast High school opened, incorporating Bethany, University Place and Havelock high schools.
One of the incorporators of the Nebraska Christian University was Lincoln real estate promoter J. Z. Briscoe, who also helped develop the village of Bethany Heights around it.
In 1890 Nebraska Christian University changed its name to Cotner College to honor its major benefactor, and in 1918 a second high school/academy was created in the village within the college. The 1921-22 school year for Cotner Academy, whose colors of blue and white and mascot of a bulldog, matched with the college, had 35 students enrolled in its four-year program. Unfortunately, the college and academy closed in 1933, victims of the Great Depression.
In 1871 John Bennett, an official of the Midland Pacific Railroad out of Nebraska City arrived in Lancaster County and named the new town on the railroad’s right of way 18 miles southeast of Lincoln, in his own honor. Somehow the railroad depot or post office misspelled his name and the town became Bennet, which was never corrected.
On April 12, 1888, the village was incorporated and within a year Professor F. W. Scott established the Union Academy on a 20-acre campus just north of Bennet, west of the cemetery.
The high school/academy was intended to be a “feeder” school for Nebraska Christian University at Bethany Heights. The school, though noted as owned by Scott, was claimed to be financed by $2,275 in “Bethany real estate” plus $108.33 in cash and pledges of $1,100.
Union Academy changed its name to the Bennet Academy the following year under the direction of George E. Jones, principal from Kent, Iowa, who received a salary of $800 a year. The Academy noted classes would be offered “on the college level ... to all local students who wished to attend.” The semester opened inauspiciously with four students and four teachers, but by the end of the semester they reported having 26 students.
The second year the number of students had increased to 63 and academy board member J. Z. Briscoe, who also sat on the Cotner Academy board, investigated the possibility of joining Bartley College in Red Willow County. Bartley reportedly had a $12,000 foundation and the promise of a 750 acre donation, though no action about the merger was forthcoming. Bennet Academy also briefly considered purchasing a school at Republican City.
By the Bennet Academy’s fifth year, the student body reached 79, but the Nebraska Christian Education Board suddenly removed their economic support under the cloud of a national recession. The sixth year, nonetheless, opened optimistically with a new commercial course department offering but 10 weeks into the semester the entire school abruptly closed.
With Bennet Academy’s closure, the frame building was moved into the city to the corner of Garden and Madison as pictured above. After serving as an opera house, theater and town hall, the old academy was razed in 1944.
Today the only building of the original three Lancaster County high schools/academies in Bethany and Bennet is the 1916 Bethany structure which, with additions, became the Cotner Center Retirement Community.
Historian Jim McKee, who still writes with a fountain pen, invites comments or questions. Write to him in care of the Journal Star or at jim@leebooksellers.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!