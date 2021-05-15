Jim McKee: A general history lesson for Nebraska

After an unsuccessful run for the state senate in 1881, Barry was elected to two terms in the Nebraska House of Representatives in 1892 and 1894. At this point he was also active in the formation of the People’s Party, became a lecturer for the Farmer’s Alliance and was elected chair of the Legislature’s Impeachment Committee.

In 1895 Gov. Lorenzo Crounse appointed Barry Nebraska’s adjutant general and was reappointed by Gov. Silas Holcomb in 1898. The Nebraska National Guard was mobilized for the Spanish-American War that year, and because Barry thought Nebraskans should be mustered en masse, he ordered all troops to Lincoln where he organized Camp Alvin Saunders on the state fairgrounds.

The troops were mustered May 10 with General Barry saying his men desired “the hottest conflict and the most dangerous service in behalf of the Union.” Governor Holcomb then announced that “Nebraska is the first state to have a National Guard ... ready to enter the service of the United States.”

The Nebraska National Guard, with other volunteers, ultimately had over 4,000 men answer the federal call with one infantry brigade commanded by Col. William Jennings Bryan. After the war General Barry was appointed adjutant general for a third time by Gov. William Poynter in 1895.