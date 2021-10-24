Jim McKee: A forgotten Nebraska governor

During Nebraska’s years as a territory, from 1854 to 1867, territorywide offices including governor, secretary, district judges, U.S. district attorney and U. S. marshal were appointed by the U.S. president rather than elected by the citizenry.
That did not mean that politics avoided the mix as the president’s party completely influenced his decisions and therefore inserted his party affiliation into the formation and operation of the territory. Such was the story of one of Nebraska’s least known governors.
Mark Whitaker Izard was born in Lexington, Kentucky, in 1799 and as a boy the family moved to Huntsville, Alabama, where he attended a “common school,” though another source says he was educated in Tennessee.
After school Izard moved to Arkansas where he was elected to several terms in the state senate in 1836, serving as its president during one term. In 1854 President Franklin Pierce appointed him as U.S. marshal to the Nebraska Territory.
Shortly after his appointment a local newspaper noted he was in Washington County “with an eye to promotion to the governorship.” The Nov. 10, 1854, Omaha Arrow noted that Marshal Izard had left for Arkansas but speculated that Izard would make a good successor to Governor Burt who had died only days after his taking the oath of office.
President Pierce officially appointed Mark Izard governor of Nebraska Territory in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 23, 1854, and after arriving in Council Bluffs in February of 1855, he crossed into Nebraska on the 20th with his son James S. Izard as his personal secretary.
One of his early pronouncements included his desire and intent “to make [Nebraska] the model territory.” Although known already as the U.S. marshal, the press described Izard as “not less than six feet tall, of full flesh [with] erect carriage” while another said he had “a stately character physically, mentally rather weak.”
Izard’s inauguration ball was widely reported as being at the frame City Hotel at 11th and Harney where the floor proved to be a “frozen mixture of mud and ice.” Footing was precarious at best with several ladies falling. Supper followed at midnight, with no room for tables in the small room and consisting of coffee, “sandwiches of a peculiar size, and dried apple pie,” while the governor stood by “shivering in the cold.”
After appointing his son James the territorial librarian, he reported to the legislature that the foundations for the first capitol, at the center of Capitol Square, were completed under a $50,000 appropriation from the federal government. The Territorial Road from Omaha to Fort Kearny had been designed and three colleges had been incorporated -- Nebraska University at Fontenelle, the Nebraska City Institute and Simpson University at Omaha City to which he had been named trustee.
As many of Nebraska’s counties were defined by the legislature in 1855, Izard proposed that in order to establish a criminal code for the territory in quick order, Iowa’s code be adopted in total. This would offer an instant fix and, since many Nebraskans were from Iowa, they would easily understand it. The following year Washington College in Cuming County was incorporated and again Izard was on its board of trustees.
As the question of moving the capital from Omaha City gathered momentum, the tension between the North Platte and South Platte contingencies increased. One bill passed by the legislature would have moved the capital to the village of Douglas in Lancaster County which was touted as growing rapidly with a number of successful businesses already prospering.
Izard successfully vetoed the bill saying the people should have a vote on the concept and more investigation of the city should occur. Douglas did not have a single resident and simply did not exist in any form, making his decision easy and reasonable.
Although currency was scarce in the territory, the legislature had specifically made banking a criminal offense, then in December of 1855 the entire criminal code was nullified resulting in a steady stream of ill-prepared banks being chartered, 16 in the third session alone, with many issuing worthless banknotes.
Izard, seeing the folly of this action, vetoed six of the proposals, saying the proffered charters were too loose and elastic but some were still passed over the veto. Although unproven, the Nebraska City News claimed Izard had received $12,000 for the veto.
Probably exhausted by the constant attacks and bickering, Izard resigned in 1857 as the legislature attempted to split itself by forming a separate session in Florence.
Local newspapers constantly nipped at Izard’s heels and as he returned to Arkansas, one editorialized he was “a good man — an amiable and worthy citizen — but not exclusively designed for a practical executive.” The Florence Courier dreamed of a replacement “not one like Mark W. Izard who will stick himself down in Omaha ... idling away ... eating, drinking and sleeping ... as the very quintessence of ignorance, indolence and imbecility.”
Izard County, formed in 1856, became Stanton County in 1862 when it was discovered he had joined the Confederate Army with the start of the Civil War. Izard School in North Omaha was razed in 1899-1900 leaving the sole remnant of his name as Omaha’s Izard Street.
