Jim McKee: A forgotten Nebraska governor

One of his early pronouncements included his desire and intent “to make [Nebraska] the model territory.” Although known already as the U.S. marshal, the press described Izard as “not less than six feet tall, of full flesh [with] erect carriage” while another said he had “a stately character physically, mentally rather weak.”

Izard’s inauguration ball was widely reported as being at the frame City Hotel at 11th and Harney where the floor proved to be a “frozen mixture of mud and ice.” Footing was precarious at best with several ladies falling. Supper followed at midnight, with no room for tables in the small room and consisting of coffee, “sandwiches of a peculiar size, and dried apple pie,” while the governor stood by “shivering in the cold.”

After appointing his son James the territorial librarian, he reported to the legislature that the foundations for the first capitol, at the center of Capitol Square, were completed under a $50,000 appropriation from the federal government. The Territorial Road from Omaha to Fort Kearny had been designed and three colleges had been incorporated -- Nebraska University at Fontenelle, the Nebraska City Institute and Simpson University at Omaha City to which he had been named trustee.