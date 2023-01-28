Jim McKee: A forgotten builder

Lincoln’s first City Directory, published in 1873, lists only one contractor, Stout & Jamison, who built the first Nebraska State Penitentiary. By 1881 there were seven contractors with only Dobson & Campbell yielding a name which would be associated with Lincoln builders for over a century.

By the year 2000 there were over 150 contractors noted. Thus, through the years, construction companies large and small, have come and gone, some being absorbed or changed their names while others simply closed and are forgotten. One, now largely forgotten, was responsible for several University of Nebraska structures, office buildings and government buildings throughout the Midwest.

Ernest Fridrich Rokahr was born in 1862 in Hanover, Germany. Arriving in Omaha in 1881, Rokahr found work as a stonemason and bricklayer until 1901 when he moved to Avoca, Iowa, partnering with John C. Marxen to build the Crawford County Courthouse in Denison, Iowa.

In 1904 Seward County, Nebraska, voters approved $100,000 to build a new courthouse. In 1905 a contract with Rokahr for $83,600 built the 80-by-100-foot structure which boasted a “clock that kept good time [with] a clear bell that could be heard all over the city,” and was termed “the best courthouse in Nebraska.”

The Rokahr family moved, briefly, back to Omaha and the contracting partnership dissolved. About 1908 Rokahr moved to Lincoln where he formed the Trenton Building Co. and moved to 1834 Cherry (later Sumner) Street with the firm’s offices in the basement.

In 1912 Ernest built the extant brick and stone house at 1743 S. 24th St. for a reported $2,500 by using used and new materials left over from previous building projects. Around the same time his firm was also responsible for the amazing reconstruction of the former Burr Block for Security Mutual Insurance Company on the northeast corner of 12th and O streets.

Ernest and his three sons formed Ernest Rokahr & Sons Construction Co., often called E.R. & S., in 1918 with their first major contract coming the following year with a building in Chadron.

In the mid-1920s the firm’s office moved to 904-5 Terminal Building and won its first million-dollar contract for a high school in Wichita, Kansas. The University of Nebraska’s Board of Regents began discussions around furnishing a women’s dormitory resulting in two contracts for the Rokahr firm; one, which had 16 bidders, gave the $146,841 contract to build Carrie Belle Raymond Hall and another $7,800 to extend the steam tunnel from the Heat & Power Building to the new dormitory.

Rokahr, interestingly, also built the Davis & Wilson-designed heat and power generation building, which was, at the time, said to be “the only building of architectural importance on the campus.” By the end of the 1920s Rokahr had also built on the campus Andrews Hall, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity at 635 N. 16th St. and Gamma Phi Beta Sorority. Off campus, the Rokahr firm was building Lincoln General Hospital and the adjoining Nurses Building.

Although primarily thought of as being a contractor of buildings, they also built two houses for friends, the Reginald Woodruff house at 2770 Woodsdale and the Stewart home at 3115 Sheridan Blvd., while the firm’s office moved into the new Stuart Building and also occupied a building at 2241 Y St.

During the 1930s they also experimented with three residences on 49th Street, north of South Street but did not carry out further plans. George, one of the remaining sons, then moved to 800 S.18th St. while overseeing the building of the extant 4-H Building on the State Fairgrounds. George’s son, grandson Jack, related that the building’s vast amount of concrete was poured overnight as daytime temperatures hovered around 100.

In July of 1936, Ernest Rokahr died in Lincoln, but the firm continued under son George. While building the Kresge Dime Store on the southwest corner of 12th and O streets, their basement excavations broke into the sewer lines on the south end of the lot causing considerable delay and nearly bankrupting the company.

During World War II, E.R. & S. joined Olson and Assenmacher Contractors in building barracks at the Lincoln Air Force Base, parts of the Fairmont Air Force Base, a P.O.W. camp at Tonkawa, Oklahoma, and the Hastings Ammunition Depot.

With the death of George Rokahr in 1948, the last of the sons in the firm, the firm completed the Nebraska Highway Department Building at 14th and Highway 2 but then ceased operation. Daughter Elsie Rokahr taught at Lincoln High School while in the fall of 1938, her sister Mary Rokahr, became the first female to enroll in the University of Nebraska School of Architecture. She ended her career at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington.

Numerous Rokahr buildings are extant in Lincoln and the Midwest though the contracting firm’s name is now largely only vaguely remembered.