In 1952 the Stuarts incorporated KFOR TV as Channel 12 in Lincoln, associated with the Dumont Network and built a two-story studio on the southwest corner of 48th and Vine streets. Channel 12 went on the air in 1953 but the following year assumed Channel 10, giving Channel 12 to the University of Nebraska as the beginning of the Nebraska Educational Television. Channel 10 moved to a new building at 42nd and Vine in 1957. Umberger Sheaff Mortuary then sold their 1110 Q St. property and in turn purchased the 48th and Vine building.

A year later the 48th and Vine Street studio was converted to apartments on part of the first and most of the second floor with the old TV studio renovated as the mortuary. The mortuary also then established satellite chapels in Hallam and Waverly while purchasing Alba Brown’s downtown mortuary. Brown himself, then in his 90s, worked briefly at the Vine Street location.

In 1856 the Nebraska Territorial Legislature briefly considered moving the capital from Omaha to Chester, which, though it was reported that a grist mill had been erected there in a supposedly thriving village, there was in fact no population and no buildings whatsoever. In 1957 the general area of Chester became the privately owned Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery, which, in 1979, purchased the Umberger Sheaff Mortuary, renaming it the Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, located on the cemetery’s grounds.