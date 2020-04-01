You are the owner of this article.
Jefferson County sheriff's deputies take 3 dogs, 16 chickens, 4 ducks from Harbine man's home
A Harbine man will face animal neglect and cruelty charges following a search of his home Tuesday, Jefferson County Sheriff Nels Sorensen says.

He said deputies served a search warrant on Anthony Phillips' home in Harbine, about 12 miles east of Fairbury, after they got information that dogs, ducks and chickens there weren't being taken care of properly.

Sorensen said inside the home deputies found three dogs locked inside kennels, sitting in urine and feces, and four chickens and four ducks that were being neglected as well.

He said they took a total of three dogs, 16 chickens and four ducks from the home that appeared to be malnourished and without proper water or living environments.

The owner, Phillips, was not at home at the time but was contacted later by phone and told he would be charged with animal neglect or cruelty.

Sorensen said the matter remained under investigation Wednesday.

Public safety reporter

Lori Pilger is a Norfolk native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been a public safety reporter for the Journal Star since 2005.

