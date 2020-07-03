Jamaica North Trail to close for 80 days beginning Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for construction for 80 days starting Monday, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

Rock Island to the Jamaica North connector bridge near Wilderness Park will be under construction. The project requires excavation of the trail surface, so it will not be possible to pass through the area.

On the north side of Old Cheney Road, the Jamaica North Trail will also be closed until July 13 for sewer line installation.

The Wilderness Park Trail on the east side of Salt Creek will be closed at the connector-bridge access point until the fall.

