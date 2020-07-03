You are the owner of this article.
Jamaica North Trail to close for 80 days beginning Monday
Jamaica North Trail to close for 80 days beginning Monday

Bridge construction

K2 Construction crews work on the connector bridge between the Rock Island and Jamaica North trails.

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

The Jamaica North Trail between Old Cheney Road and South 14th Street will be closed for construction for 80 days starting Monday, according to the Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department.

Rock Island to the Jamaica North connector bridge near Wilderness Park will be under construction. The project requires excavation of the trail surface, so it will not be possible to pass through the area.

New Pioneers Park education building to begin hosting summer camp students

On the north side of Old Cheney Road, the Jamaica North Trail will also be closed until July 13 for sewer line installation.

The Wilderness Park Trail on the east side of Salt Creek will be closed at the connector-bridge access point until the fall.

