'It's very bad': 13 die in coronavirus outbreak at Aurora nursing home

As staffers began to fall ill, or were forced to quarantine for two weeks, Groshans said he reached out to staffing companies and offered employees an extra $5 per hour and a $1,000 bonus if they showed up for shifts. Workers had their temperatures taken before and after each shift, and were asked if they had traveled recently.

An emotional Groshans told the paper the pandemic has been difficult for all.

“I think we all should re-circle and test our motivations a little bit,” he said. “We say we are a caring society, but do we come together when times are tough, or do we blame and point fingers? Right now, Westfield, as well as everybody, needs support and positive energy.”

Nursing homes represent challenge

Westfield is far from the only nursing home or long-term care facility in Nebraska to have trouble containing a coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus has swept through facilities across the country and throughout the state, often with deadly consequences. While most people who contract COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, will recover, those who are older or sicker are more vulnerable to the virus and complications from it.