‘It was just an idea, and it magnified’: Mastermind behind courthouse lighting ceremony stepping down after 32 years

The lighting ceremony at the Gage County Courthouse has evolved over the last 32 years to include several additions.

An extra tree lit up one year, new wreaths the next, to now encompass the entire courthouse and most of the trees.

In all those years, one constant has been JT Thornburg, the man who first had the idea to hold a ceremony at the courthouse.

Every year since 1987, Thornburg said he’s taken the microphone to address the crowd and welcome them to the ceremony. But, in 2019, Thornburg’s last year on the courthouse lighting committee, he was not part of the ceremony.

Instead, on Sunday evening he was standing next to a trailer in the shadows, taking in every Christmas carol, every smiling face, every laughing child.

“It’s kind of sad, but I’m relieved,” Thornburg said. “Those 32 years have went by pretty fast. It was just an idea, and it magnified. The first year, I started it from just an idea, and, for economic reasons, we just did the roof. Then the next year, another floor, and the next year, another floor. I’m pleased to see this big of crowd tonight and pleased for the weather.”