‘It was just an idea, and it magnified’: Mastermind behind courthouse lighting ceremony stepping down after 32 years

The lighting ceremony at the Gage County Courthouse has evolved over the last 32 years to include several additions.
An extra tree lit up one year, new wreaths the next, to now encompass the entire courthouse and most of the trees.
In all those years, one constant has been JT Thornburg, the man who first had the idea to hold a ceremony at the courthouse.
Every year since 1987, Thornburg said he’s taken the microphone to address the crowd and welcome them to the ceremony. But, in 2019, Thornburg’s last year on the courthouse lighting committee, he was not part of the ceremony.
Instead, on Sunday evening he was standing next to a trailer in the shadows, taking in every Christmas carol, every smiling face, every laughing child.
“It’s kind of sad, but I’m relieved,” Thornburg said. “Those 32 years have went by pretty fast. It was just an idea, and it magnified. The first year, I started it from just an idea, and, for economic reasons, we just did the roof. Then the next year, another floor, and the next year, another floor. I’m pleased to see this big of crowd tonight and pleased for the weather.”
The event kicked off with a performance by the Homestead Harmonizers, who led the crowd in singing Christmas carols. Just before 6 p.m. Santa Claus arrived to count down flipping the switch, illuminating the historic courthouse building.
You have free articles remaining.
County Board of Supervisors Chairman Erich Tiemann said he was thankful for the good weather, but more thankful for Thornburg and all the time he’s given in the last three decades.
“We’re giving JT Thornburg extra thanks this year,” Tiemann said. “He started this in 1987, and it has only gotten bigger and better since then. Something like this is so nice because it’s private donations, volunteers, but still in conjunction with a public building. It’s wonderful, the amount of work all the volunteers put in.”
Courthouse building and grounds manager Dave Jones said it takes roughly $4,000 each year to maintain the lights, all of which comes from private donations.
Like many in the crowd Sunday night, Jones has special memories of the event.
“It’s something I took my girls to when they were little a long time ago, and now I’m going to record it and send it to my grandkids out in Vermont,” he said. “Before I even worked here, I would always come. It really means a lot to a lot of people, and everybody seems to appreciate it.”
Thornburg was solemn from his position during the ceremony as he watched the event unfold.
But being asked how it felt to see the kids' smiling faces as they eagerly awaited a chance to meet Santa Claus made him beam an ear-to-ear smile.
“That’s what this is all about,” he said.