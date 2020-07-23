‘It’s just taking pictures’ – The careful, curious flight path of N9900 over Nebraska

Then, later in the week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture emailed back.

Yes, a spokesman said: Government-hired cameras are almost always in the skies, collecting photographs and data for several federal programs and for several federal agencies, including the USDA, Geologic Survey, National Park Service and the Department of Interior.

The spokesman described three programs: an effort to acquire elevation data across the country called the 3D Elevation Program; and a low-altitude aerial study of changes to natural resources over time by monitoring certain areas of cropland, bodies of water, forests and cities, called the National Resources Inventory.

And the never-ending National Agriculture Imagery Program, which has been taking photos of the lower 48 for nearly 20 years. The Ag Department contracts with private aerial photographers, who typically fly north-south grids with 100- to 200-mile spans.

The images -- which are available to the public -- are recollected every two to three years, with cameras clicking above 15 to 25 states annually. The images are clear enough you could make out a car and its color, the spokesman said, but do not have enough resolution that you could tell its make or model.