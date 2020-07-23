‘It’s just taking pictures’ – The careful, curious flight path of N9900 over Nebraska

And on the eighth day, Aircraft N9900 rested.
The twin-turboprop never left the tarmac July 14, but it’d had a busy week, flying more than 1,200 miles July 6 from its hangar in central Mississippi to Denver, and then embarking on a painstaking tour of Nebraska.
On July 7, it arced over Potter and Sidney before circling southwest to begin charting an arrow-straight path north toward Alliance, the first line in a tight pattern it would repeat above much of the state.
Fly 100 miles north, head east for 5 miles, and fly 100 miles south.
Over and over again. Above the Panhandle. The Sandhills. Into Southeast Nebraska.
Altitude: A steady 20,000 feet. Speed: More than 250 mph.
It rarely deviated from its grid, though it took a couple of long and asymmetrical detours, above the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota July 8 and the neighboring Rosebud a few days later.
The plane’s pattern carried it into eastern Nebraska on July 12, covering the area from north of Interstate 80 to beyond the Kansas line, and between Aurora and Seward.
A Journal Star reader spotted it as it approached Lincoln. She’s a regular watcher of the website Flightradar24, which tracks the real-time routes of aircraft all over the globe and, if the information is available, provides identification numbers and flight histories.
She contacted the newspaper, which traced the plane’s owner to Marc Inc., a company that provides planes and pilots for aerial photography and surveillance from its headquarters near Jackson, Mississippi.
The man who answered the phone there July 13 did not want to give his name, nor did he want to provide many other details.
“It’s just taking pictures,” he said. “It’s at 20,000 feet. It’s not bothering anybody. I don’t know why anybody would be concerned about it.”
He did say his company was hired by another company who was hired by the government. But he wouldn’t identify the other company, or the branch of the government.
“We just do the flying. We don’t even own the cameras.”
He did leave one hint. Yes, it might be farm-related.
The Journal Star emailed the U.S. Department of Agriculture, but didn’t immediately hear back. It reached out to the Lincoln U.S. Geological Survey’s office, which didn’t know of any Nebraska aerial photography projects. It talked to the airport in Fremont, where the plane refueled July 13, but the crew hadn’t shared its mission.
And the FAA could only suggest the plane was conducting some kind of aerial survey, though it didn’t have specific information.
Then, later in the week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture emailed back.
Yes, a spokesman said: Government-hired cameras are almost always in the skies, collecting photographs and data for several federal programs and for several federal agencies, including the USDA, Geologic Survey, National Park Service and the Department of Interior.
The spokesman described three programs: an effort to acquire elevation data across the country called the 3D Elevation Program; and a low-altitude aerial study of changes to natural resources over time by monitoring certain areas of cropland, bodies of water, forests and cities, called the National Resources Inventory.
And the never-ending National Agriculture Imagery Program, which has been taking photos of the lower 48 for nearly 20 years. The Ag Department contracts with private aerial photographers, who typically fly north-south grids with 100- to 200-mile spans.
The images -- which are available to the public -- are recollected every two to three years, with cameras clicking above 15 to 25 states annually. The images are clear enough you could make out a car and its color, the spokesman said, but do not have enough resolution that you could tell its make or model.
The National Agricultural Imagery Program’s description seemed to fit what's now happening above Nebraska, but the spokesman stopped short of confirming that was the mission of N9900, which after its day of rest, was back in the air July 15, flying high above Hyannis.
